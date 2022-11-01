A member of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force on the base in La Romaine sustained a gunshot injury to the head on Tuesday afternoon.
The soldier, who is ranked a corporal, was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was rushed into the Accident and Emergency Department for treatment.
He was found at around 3.15 p.m., moments after his fellow TTDF members followed the sound of the single gunshot that rang out across the base.
Upon checking the dormitory, they found the private on the floor.
A pistol was on the floor next to the soldier.
The army paramedics tended to him, and he was conveyed by ambulance the SFGH.
Officers of the La Romaine Police Post, San Fernando CID and Southern Division Task Force have responding to the scene and investigations are continuing.