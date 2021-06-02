TWO soldiers were arrested at the Maximum Security Prison on Tuesday after they were allegedly caught with enough marijuana and contraband to supply a large portion of the prison.
One of the soldiers is attached to a special forces unit, a police report said.
The report stated that around 11 a.m. the two soldiers, who are attached to the Teteron Barracks, went to the MSP at Golden Grove Road, Piarco, having collected several bags of items from three relatives of soldiers who are incarcerated.
Prison officer checked the bags with the items and among food items allegedly found in a black duffle bag 1,534 kilogrammes of compressed marijuana, 290 packs of cigarettes, 100 lighters, three electric pocket scales, a cell phone charger, a headphone, four packs of razor blades, a cell phone holder, and 50 wrapping papers.
A party of officer led by ACP Belfon, Snr Supt Ramdeen, Supt Powder, Supt Edwards, ASP Coggins, Insps Pitt and Callendar, W/Sgt Robinson-Mottley and members of the Arouca CID visited the MSP.
Both soldiers were brought to the Arouca police station along with the items.
Enquiries continuing by Wsgt Robinson-Mottley.