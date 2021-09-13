crime tape
Malabar police are investigating a report of larceny, in which the home of a soldier was broken into.

Among the items stolen were $14,000 in cash, camouflage clothing, and military boots.

The thieves also stole several awards including medals for service during the Fifth Summit of the Americas as well as Grenada Humanitarian relief and Martinique and Curacao commando medals.

The incident took place sometime on Saturday afternoon.

The victim secured his home and went to church.

However, upon returning, he observed that the home had been broken into.

He made checks and notified the police.

Officers from the Malabar police station responded and are continuing enquiries.

