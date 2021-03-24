One January, about ten years ago, homeless Franklin gave himself a New Year’s gift and walked into a multimillion-dollar beachfront property overlooking the Caribbean Sea on Trinidad’s North Coast.
The house in Blanchisseuse Village had maid quarters, a staircase to the sea and a path to a private beach near the guest cottage.
It contained the finest furniture shaped by master joiners, walls finished in cedar, some high-priced liquor, hand-carved figurines on the counter, an intricate floor from the wood of the mountainside trees and a portrait photograph of a beautiful woman watching over it all.
The kitchen came fully equipped, and there were two bathrooms to choose from.
And if it fancied Franklin, there was a typewriter on a desk near sliding glass doors that gave him an unimpeded view of the ocean and beyond.
From the veranda, one could look upon the sea traffic between the islands and the fisherfolk bringing in the catch, or walk out to the astronomy observatory to observe the constellations on a moonless night.
It was a place grand enough to host the entire village.
But Franklin accepted no visitors.
Anyone who entered could expect to be chased with a cutlass by Franklin, who built a fortress from within, covering the shutters with plastic bags and wire, boarding up the doors, and creating a kingdom of one.
It took months before the recluse was evicted, leaving in police handcuffs, but claiming to the very end that the property had been bequeathed to him by England’s Queen Victoria, who died in 1901.
Franklin, who claimed all of Blanchisseuse as his fiefdom, went to prison, and the house, left in darkness even in the daytime, surrendered to the bats.
And as the years tumbled on, the property was lost from the view of road users, hidden behind a wall of vegetation that the people of the Northern Range will tell you defied the driest of seasons.
And the story of the home, why it was vacant, it’s owners, their remarkable lives and their unremembered deaths slipped from the memory of most, except the village.
In the first decade of the last century, the Hochoy family began its journey out of mainland China. They would move from Hawaii to the Americas before reaching Jamaica, putting down roots in all these places during the years of migration. And it is in Jamaica that Solomon Hochoy was born, 112 years ago, to David and Kuiyin Lue.
The family would take the boat to Trinidad and find their way to Blanchisseuse to set up shop, servicing the people harvesting the hardwood and working the coconut and cocoa plantations, in a place first settled by the Amerindians 1,800 years back, and then in the 1780s by the French who gave the place its name (French for laundress/washerwoman).
Blanchisseuse, with its year-round supply of fresh water from the Marianne River, would become important enough for the coastal steamer to make it a port of call.
The settlement that was described by traveller Charles Kingsley in 1870 as “two scattered rows of clay and timber bowers right and left of the trace, each half-buried in fruit trees and vegetables, and fended in with hedges of scarlet hibiscus” would earn two roads—a path through the mountains from Arima was completed in 1931, and later, that road from Maracas was carved along the coastline.
Even then, Blanchisseuse remained a place apart.
The plan to continue the road from Blanchisseuse to Matelot never happened. The village became the end of the road.
But the Hochoys did good business at the grocery overlooking the fishing port and across the road from the present-day police station, the family’s growing wealth enough to send the children (including Joyce and Noel) off to school in Port of Spain.
St Mary’s College-educated Solomon Hochoy would return to his village to begin his first job as a depot keeper in the Government Coastal Steamers’ Department before returning to the city to take up a posting with the Trinidad Port and Marine Department.
In 1935, he would meet and marry Thelma Edna Huggins, the daughter of the shopkeepers from Ste Madeleine, and rise through the ranks of the Public Service—labour officer, commissioner of labour, the colony’s chief secretary—and in June 13, 1960, Hochoy was appointed governor. And when Trinidad and Tobago was granted its Independence, Hochoy, with the blessings of then prime minister Dr Eric Williams, became its governor-general, which allowed him to wear that funny-looking feathered headdress that you may have seen in that photograph of him in the atrium of Piarco International Airport.
Lady Thelma would give her name to the Lady Hochoy Home she championed since the 1950s, and Solomon Hochoy was immortalised in the highway between Chaguanas and Debe.
And together, the first West Indian and first of Chinese descent to ever hold a post of governor or governor general, and the former post office worker from the sugarcane village, served Trinidad and Tobago home and abroad until his retirement in 1972.
Solomon Hochoy could have stayed in Port of Spain and been the celebrated socialite.
The pipe-smoking horseman spent his entire professional working life in the city and had the ear of Dr Williams.
But the people of Blanchisseuse will tell you that “Solo’s” heart never left the village. They say he planned his exit from public life to coincide with the completion of his retirement home, not a kilometre away from where he grew up.
When Hochoy was elevated to the position of governor, the village had rejoiced, so the day he left office and began the drive “home”, his neighbours were waiting.
Among the people there that day were Owen Charles, 84, and his 87-year-old wife, Loney, custodians of the history of the village who would befriend the Hochoys and adopted daughter Joyce Chinasing.
Loney recalled: “When he left Port of Spain, on his way to Blanchisseuse, the village council got in touch with the schools. It was done at the last moment. A quarter-mile from his home, children lined the streets. He got out of his car and walked the rest of the way as we sang a welcome song for him. He was so impressed and happy. It came as a surprise.”
Owen Charles remembered: “Just before Sir Solomon retired, he starting building his house, and he used the very best on it and the best builder. The second house he built himself. It was the place where his friends and guests would lime or stay. But he also had the intention of using it as a school to teach the young people of the village carpentry and joinery, which is why he bought the machinery and installed it there.”
Hochoy would also purchase sewing machines so the girls could learn a skill, help people with material to complete their homes, and donate the land on which the community centre was constructed, said Charles, who died in 2020. Charles, who visited the Hochoy home frequently, remembered the “Lady” as “reserved” and immersed in her work with the Roman Catholic Church, but “Sir Solomon” was curious about the village politics and its people.
Hochoy, you might find in the morning barebacked and hanging out at the fishing port or entertaining his extended family, he said, then that evening, consulting with a visiting Dr Williams or some international dignitary. The home was open, too, to the village young, with 52-year-old Anne Sandy remembering spending nights there with her mother, the Hochoys’ cook, and marvelling at what the house contained. When his body began failing, Hochoy would spend more time at the family house in Port of Spain.
Then one day, he never returned.
He died on November 15, 1983. Lady Thelma lived on, driving herself from Port of Spain to the Blanchisseuse house before she reversed the car off a cliff, escaped unscathed, and was compelled to hire a driver.
And when the Lady’s health became frail, the visits ended, beginning the long decline of the Hochoy residence. She passed away at age 99, in April 2010, at her daughter’s home in Valsayn.
Franklin, the village mental health case, moved in not long after. And there were no Hochoys to stop him. None of the family members live permanently in the village.
Equally disturbing to the people of Blanchisseuse is that despite the promises of politicians past, there is not a single monument, bust, street name or building in memory of the governor general.
The Hochoys are interred at the Botanical Gardens in Port of Spain although deceased members of the Hochoy clan, one of the last buried being Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union stalwart Edward Andrew Hochoy, all being buried at the Mt Carmel RC Cemetery, a few corners from where the Hochoys first arrived.
Which is why villagers were alarmed when outsiders turned up at the Hochoy house a few years ago, cleared the bushes and began taking apart the roof of the home, with talk spreading that the property had been acquired by a private developer, intending to make it another inaccessible enclave for the rich.
The home has been saved. The village will be relieved to learn that the Hochoy property was willed to the Roman Catholic Church by Lady Thelma, without conditions, which meant the place could be developed into anything the Archbishop desired.
The Church’s Episcopal Delegate for Administration Rev Roy Raghunanan oversaw the restoration.
Much of it was done by a parishioner who believes his father was the original builder of a structure that, if seen from above, has the shape of an airplane.
Rev Raghunanan told the Express that while the chaos of Covid put a damper of activities there, the Church has been using the property as a retreat for priests and heads of department.
There was an idea, he said, for the place to be rented to generate revenue, but the pandemic had put a pause to this also.
But it would not fall into disrepair again, he assured, since a villager had been hired to ensure its upkeep.
The second building on the compound was also being restored as was the wooden flooring designed and constructed by Solomon Hochoy.
Unfortunately, by the time the probate of the will was completed and restoration began, damage had been done by the bats, guano, a leaky roof, and Franklin.
Said Rev Raghunanan: “There was one item we had hoped to find, the typewriter that Sir Solomon used. There was a lot of vandalising of whatever artefacts had remained”.
Someone has Sir Solomon Hochoy’s typewriter.
