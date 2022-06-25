Americans believe that the United States has taken a regressive step given the US Supreme Court yesterday ruled to overturn the constitutional right to choose abortion which has existed for almost 50 years.
This paves the way for half the country to severely restrict or completely ban the practice.
The power to decide on abortion rights for tens of millions of women will now be handed to the 50 states across the US.
The Express spoke to some Americans and US citizens yesterday, who expressed disappointment in the decision.
Dr Nagendra Myneni, who resides in Iowa, told the Express by phone that 50 years of progress with regard to women’s health and rights are reversed by a partisan court.
“It is astonishing that they reversed a decision given by their own court 50 years ago. It is a sad day. This will increase divisions in this country for generations. I am afraid that criminal abortions are going to go up and will put pressure on medical professionals providing women’s health care,” he said.
Iowa, he said, is still one state where the state constitution provides women a right to get abortions.
However, he noted that the state legislature is heavily conservative and they are trying to change that, too.
Asked if he believes women would travel out of states that ban abortions to access one if needed, Myneni said there will be movement and divisions.
“I don’t think they will go out of country but they will have to travel to a neighbouring state for abortions or even birth control meds. The Democratic-leaning states will still have abortions. But poor people can’t afford to travel. That will lead to quacks providing illegal abortions,” he said.
He warned of the dangers of backstreet abortions.
“Criminal abortions are illegally done, back-alley abortions done by untrained people. It will lead to complications like pelvic inflammatory disease, perforations, need for hysterectomy or even death to pregnant mothers. Historically there are cases where people introduced sticks and chemicals into the uterus to abort pregnancy,” he said.
Dr Neil Parsan, former Trinidad and Tobago Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the United States, said the decision was not unexpected given the leak a few weeks aback and the political balance of the “SCOTUS” (Supreme Court of the United States).
He said it means that abortion rights will be rolled back in nearly half of the states immediately.
Jennifer Bailey-Rust, from Utah, said women should have the freedom to choose.
“I am truly devastated by the SCOTUS’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. I am a 51-year-old woman who has had the freedom to choose what is/was right for ME. I am in Utah, one of the 13 states with Trigger Laws,” she told the Express.
America, she said, is no longer the Land of the Free.
“I also have a 14-year-old daughter that won’t have the same rights I have had for 50 years. America is moving backwards. We are no longer the Land of the free,” she said.
