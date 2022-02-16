A high-level of accountability will be one of the effects of the replacement of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) by the National Operational Task Force (NOTF), National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds said yesterday.
He said the action was in accordance with best practices.
Responding to an urgent question in the Senate on the impact of this change on crime and security in the country, Hinds said the Commissioner of Police, “in his wisdom, acting on the influence of information made available to him, information from at home and through our partners around the globe, took one of his many decisions, in this case to disband SORT and to replace that with the National Operational Task Force which was not altogether new, but which was activated on this occasion”.
Hinds said the effect of this change would be “purely operational”, consisting of specialised trained officers of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF).
“This new entity would now have a proper administrative structure, taking into consideration the chain of command, the unity of command and the span of control which would engender a high level of accountability,” he said.
Hinds said the unit would fall under the office of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tactical Support; and will be supervised by a senior superintendent who will have the responsibility for the NOTF and the Inter-Agency Task Force, while the operations will be headed by a superintendent.
Opposition Senator Wade Mark asked whether Hinds would share what information came to the Commissioner of Police that resulted in his decision and from whom that information came.
Hinds did not disclose the information.
Instead, he said the TTPS learns a lot from international policing organisations.
“That is to be expected in this modern world. Quite mundane and ordinary. So I would suggest to the Senator that this is no different. The Commissioner of Police exercising his authority under the Constitution makes these kinds of administrative changes as he sees fit on the basis of information coming to him, records that would be available to him, historical information...and of course influenced by international policing organisations and elements that might provide support for the best practice in Trinidad and Tobago,” Hinds said.
Mark’s question on what role the Minister of National Security played in this development as it relates to the replacement of SORT by the new body (NOTF), was disallowed by Senate President Christine Kangaloo.
Mark: Hinds should resign
Responding to a question from Mark on the increase in the rate of homicides, Hinds said while the TTPS had acknowledged an upsurge in violent criminal activity between the month of October and November 2021, including murders, it has also noted that a significant percentage of these murders were as a result of conflicts pertaining to land, familial relationships and other such domestic issues.
He said in this regard the TTPS instituted several measures including the allocation of additional resources to the divisional operations and investigative units to improve their response time and the prosecution of known violent offenders.
The TTPS also partners with other agencies and stakeholders to enhance the capacity of investigative departments in managing these matters, it increased patrols in districts where the upsurge is manifest, it increased patrols in safe zones, all with a view to increasing visibility and as a result deter crime.
Hinds said TTPS also conducts joint stop-and-search exercises in collaboration with officers of the special investigation unit, the Inter-Agency Task Force and the TTDF in these and similar areas.
On measures to curb murders of young people and members of the TTPS, Hind said some of the measures included strengthened partnerships between the TTPS and the Prison Service, increase in intelligence, seizure of mobile phones and contraband at the Maximum Security Prison, the arrest of known rogue prison officers, prioritising the safety of high-risk officers based on information gathered and having strategic patrols around their homes and that of family members, and use of intelligence-based special reports to guide the operational teams.
In respect of young people, the TTPS seeks to strengthen youth outreach through the hearts and minds and the police youth clubs.
Pressed by Mark on measures to deal with the youth “who are perishing under your watch”, Hinds said his original answer was quite clear.
Mark countered that given Hinds’ incompetence, he should resign.
Kangaloo asked Mark to withdraw and apologise.
“Well let him apologise too,” he said, before being warned by Kangaloo.
Kangaloo chastises Hinds
Asked about financial compensation for prison officers, Hinds said the question was “soft and convoluted”, reflecting some similarity between Mark’s hairstyle and his “internal capacities”. The Senate President intervened saying: “Minister, please, let us not be personalising matters, let’s just answer the question.”
Hinds said the policy established since 2016 was quite clear in stating that where an officer is killed in the execution of his duties, the compensation is made available to his legal personal representative.
He said in cases where the officer may not have been on actual duty but was killed by virtue of the fact that he was an officer of law enforcement, the compensation has been paid in those circumstances.
Mark declined to ask any further supplemental questions, saying: “I will grant him leave. Let him go, he is tired.”