Women broke down in tears yesterday when a food hamper distribution drive at South Park Plaza turned chaotic and was shut down by police.
A stark example of how hard times have befallen some residents in this pandemic was in plain view outside the plaza in San Fernando, with people of different ages, genders and walks of life forming a long line waiting for hampers filled with food items.
Although the exercise was a private initiative of South Park Plaza and its tenants who sponsored the hampers, Social Development Minister Donna Cox was asked by the Express yesterday whether, generally, the Government had underestimated the number of people in need of food hampers and whether the ministry would increase the number of hampers being distributed.
She said the situation was not as bad as it appeared to be, adding that “there are some people in need and some in greed”.
Cox told the Express that the State distribution of hampers is being undertaken by the Ministry of Agriculture through Namdevco.
She added: “The ministry is distributing sums of $1,500 to persons who have lost their income from May to June. This money is for food.
“Religious organisations have also received funding from the Government to assist those in need.
“However, what we have noticed is that the situation really is not that bad as it appears to be. What is happening is that there are some people in need and some in greed.
“We have people who are not really in need going to these hamper distributions, instead of referring it to someone who is really in need. So they are collecting multiple hampers. We are asking that people who are not really in need to give those who need the hampers a chance.”
Emotional experience
The Express asked South Park Plaza consultant Rory Moses whether, from his observations yesterday, he believed that some were not deserving of hampers.
Moses said: “It is difficult to tell whether some people are not deserving but my experience this morning was very emotional. Women came up to me in tears saying they lost their jobs and are depending on people to feed them. I wish I could have helped but the police had already shut it down. They were looking at all these hampers locked in that room in tears. So I can’t say I agree with that statement.”
Only 200 of 600 hampers distributed
Just as the 5 a.m. curfew was lifted, men and women, some carrying young children, began arriving at the plaza.
Some came in vehicles, others walked from neighbouring villages and low-income housing developments.
The Express spoke with families from surrounding areas, including Tarodale, Tarouba, Marabella Trainline and as far as St Margaret’s in Claxton Bay and Embacadere in San Fernando.
They had responded to an advertisement by the management of South Park Plaza of a two-day hamper distribution programme.
Interested people were required to register with valid identification.
Those who qualified were given a distribution chit and asked to stand in marked-off spots outside the plaza and wait until the drive began at 10 a.m. The markings were placed six feet apart in keeping with Covid-19 protocols.
Moses said 600 hampers were prepared for distribution.
However, police officers ordered the distribution drive to be shut down an hour after it started as people were not adhering to the Covid-19 protocols and standing six feet apart and were not following the instructions outlined by the organisers.
Moses said, “The officers were doing an excellent job. They were professional and calm and were very fair to the people. The officers said they understood the plight of the people and pleaded with them to adhere to the protocols as best as possible so we can continue with the drive and they will receive their hampers. But that failed and we were advised to shut down.”
Moses said the management had catered for 600 people per distribution. And within the early hours of the morning, he said 600 people had registered and advised to stand in line until the distribution began at 10 a.m. He said the additional people were told to leave and return next week Tuesday when another distribution would take place. Many people did not leave.
“The people were standing in line as we asked but as soon as the distribution began they started getting rowdy. People were jumping the line and they became disorderly and refused to practise social distancing,” he said.
Moses said police officers and security guards at the shopping mall pleaded with the people to get organised and to wait patiently on their turn, but that failed. “Then the police said they were unable to control the crowds and the last resort was to shut down,” he said.
Moses said only 200 hampers were distributed yesterday.
“But that is not the end. The team is going back to the drawing board and we are working with the police to come up with another strategy to do this hamper distribution in a more organised way. We want to get to the families who need it the most. It is unfortunate that this happened, but we are not stopping here. We are going to continue this drive. We understand the needs of the people and we are committed to helping,” he said.
Moses said next week’s distribution has also been cancelled.
TTPS responds
A senior police officer told the Express that officers were informed of the distribution drive prior to the event. The officer said, however, on arrival hundreds of people were gathering at the venue.
“We had cause to shut down the process and prevent vehicles and persons from entering the compound. We had to use megaphones to inform the people that they were not adhering to the guidelines and by 11 a.m. the crowds had been dispersed,” the officer said.
The senior officer said a discussion was held with the management at South Park Plaza and an alternative arrangement was suggested.
“We came up with a solution that they should go into the communities and get the names of people who need hampers and we will go into the communities with them to distribute,” the officer said.
MP hamper
The Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has partnered with the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries to distribute hampers to families in immediate need of food support during the pandemic and continued shutdown of non-essential businesses.
The initiative started on May 1 and will continue for three months. Each constituency was expected to receive 400 hampers a month. The hampers contain a supermarket voucher, a bag of ground provisions, callaloo bush, pumpkins, a bag of local fruits and vegetables including pineapples, melons, melongene, a box of tomatoes, sweet peppers, cucumbers and seasonings, and two chickens. The food basket will be supplied by Namdevco and sourced from farmers across the country.
Corporate citizens and NGOs have also assisted by distributing food hampers to the needy.