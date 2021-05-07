AS Covid-19 cases continue to spike, there are people who still believe that the pandemic is “nuh real” even though infections and deaths from the virus have surged in the past few weeks.
A number of people interviewed by the Express on Wednesday and yesterday were not listening to pleas from health officials to stay at home and not mingle to reduce the spread of Covid-19.
They ignored public health regulations and paid no heed to advice from medical experts about physical distancing and sanitising or washing their hands.
Some said they have not met anyone affected by Covid-19, and are not worried.
This, along with boredom and what they said was the need to make money were many people’s reasons for liming in Port of Spain and San Juan between Wednesday and yesterday.
Groups of people were seen clustering along the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain, playing cards and drinking liquor.
Many wore no masks.
Those who had on masks wore them below their chins. A few wore their face masks correctly.
“Stay home to do what?” asked an elderly man, when asked why he was not following stay-at-home health measures.
Another man, who did not want to be identified, said, “Listen, I done work and I have five minutes before I go home and that’s it.”
Another man next to him said, “It have nothing for me do at home and I need money, so it may look like I’m liming but I am selling cigarettes.”
‘I want to see proof of people who are sick and dying’
A woman liming with the group on the promenade said: “Tell (Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley) I want to see proof of people who are sick and dying because as far as I am concerned, we only getting information and nothing else.”
On Wednesday, the Express observed a reduction of activity in Port of Spain. But there were still those who wanted to be outside.
“Ian”, who was playing cards with a group of three men, said: “Socialising is very important to mental health. Didn’t you know that?”
Cecelia Barker said: “I run into town to pay both my FLOW and T&TEC bills, and then I am going home.”
A man walking by stopped and argued: “The Government did not plan for this and they are not seeing about poor people because how can you watch people and tell them they cannot sell for three weeks?”
Asked why he was out instead of staying indoors amid rising Covid infections, San Juan resident Sheldon Isaac told the Express: “I works nowhere and draw no pay.
“At the end of the day, I have to look for it because I am young and I am strong and they are going to watch me and give me no benefits. I know we have to stay safe, but when I stay home and my cupboard run out of food, how am I eating and drinking?”
A woman who gave her name only as “Mrs Hamm” said, “I just come from work and I just don’t want to go home right now, so I will take a little lime before I go in.”
Another San Juan resident, Mukesh Olidad, said he was used to working and did not know what to do with himself if he wasn’t.
“Look, today, I took a small walk out and checked on my friend in the San Juan market and, the thing is, I am accustomed to working and being out and looking for it so right now, I am frustrated because this ‘stay home and not work’ thing isn’t me,” he said.