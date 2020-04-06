Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh is asking pharmacies to stop price gouging drugs such as chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine that are used to treat diseases such as malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus.
Speaking at a press conference in Port of Spain on Monday, Deyalsingh indicated that as rumours of this drug being used to treat COVID-19 have emerged, panic buying has seen prices in pharmacies throughout the country triple in the past few weeks.
“Because of panic buying and the exhaustion of stock in the private sector, patients suffering from malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus cannot now access that drug which is life saving for them. Not only that the price at the retail level was taken from $3.20 per tablet to $10 per tablet.
There is absolutely no evidence that chloroquine or, either by itself or in combination with azithromycin can be used safely and effectively in the treatment of COVID-19.”
“I want to ask pharmacy owners and operators that price gouging in a time like this is not how we behave. The patients who have been sustaining you, patronizing your retail outlets throughout the years and decades buying this drug at $3.20 to treat malaria, rheumatoid arthritis and lupus are now coming to you as faithful customers and they are now faced with two things. One price gouging from $3.20 to $10 and two, no stock,” he said.
He also addressed the hoarding of such drugs by the panic buying population of the country. He said that using these drugs without cause can pose a threat to persons who attempt to use it.
“Having chloroquine stored in your house for which you have no use for which you don’t know how to use it and if you attempt to use it creates a danger to you,” he said.
He added that he has since reached out to representative of the Pharmacy Board of Trinidad and Tobago, Andrew Rahaman, to ask members of the board to stop price gouging these drugs. He said that members of the public who have bought these drugs and kept it in their homes, should return them to pharmacies in the country so they can be given to those who need it. According to Deyalsingh, groups on the internet associated with these diseases can be contacted via their websites to offer assistance to members of these communities.
“I reached out to the head of the pharmacy board this morning, Andrew Rahaman to enlist his assistance to appeal to his membership and he has promised to do to do so, to ask patients who have unadvisedly bought this drug to return it to the pharmacies or go to the websites contact them and make the drugs available to people who need it more than you.”
“I am also asking pharmacy owners that It is not the time to capriciously raise your prices. We are our brother’s keeper in all of this. These patients will have a very bad quality of life if they cannot have access to this drug it is useless at home. Return it to the families and make it available to the persons who need it. “
“You can contact the various organizations on the Facebook pages that treat lupus. It's a very closed community. It's a very serious community. It's an autoimmune disease. They need the drug more than the individual who has hoarded this drug at home,” he said.