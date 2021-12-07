NATIONAL Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds has placed some blame for the murders and attacks on prison officers at the feet of their own colleagues.
Hinds, speaking on i95.5FM yesterday, said: “It is a little unfortunate and little unpleasant but there is sufficient information out there for those who seek it that, unfortunately, there are members of the protective services, and in this case the Prison Service in particular, who in some ways by their selfish and short-sighted posture contribute to this problem.
“We have asked them too to take stock and to understand the implication of their actions,” he added.
Hinds also said another part of the problem “is the attitude and the posturing of some of the citizens and foreigners resident here”. He said they find themselves arrested and charged but remain defiant.
“These criminals in this country and some of them who are in prison have been resisting the authority of the State and in several cases the evidence has shown that all the prison officer did was their duty, but there are those who feel they must not be subjected to the authority of the State,” said the minister.
“These people commit heinous crimes and the process begins, the police investigate and they are arrested and they eventually find themselves behind bars and they want to come out.
“They don’t want to carry out prison directions, they want to influence other inmates, they just behave real bad and it is a daily rough rubbing between these kinds of persons and officers of the Prison Service who must comply with their rules and the law, and the Constitution and the orders of the court,” he said.
Hinds said that the Trinidad and Tobago public expects that when someone is imprisoned it does not mean they can re-enter the public anytime they like and they don’t have access to devices to call hits on people.
Last week Monday, prison officer Nigel Jones was gunned down in Siparia while awaiting transport with his six-year-old daughter.
Three days before, 48-year-old prison officer Trevor Serrette was shot and killed while sitting behind the counter at his fruit and vegetable stall on Eastern Main Road, Valencia.
The latest attack on prison personnel occurred last week Tuesday when a prison officer was shot at while at his parlour in El Dorado. The attackers missed but shot an off-duty police constable in his left hand.
Prison Officers Association president Ceron Richards said last week that certain inmates have declared war on officers, threatening to kill 13 in retaliation for being isolated in the Wayne Jackson Building at the Maximum Security Prison at Golden Grove, Arouca.
Richards said these inmates were angry about being moved from the prison’s general population.