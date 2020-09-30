There has been an overall national decrease in the number of Covid-19 swab samples over the last two weeks since less people were turning up to be tested.
Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr Roshan Parasram said that this may be consequent on less people exhibiting viral symptoms.
At the Covid-19 virtual news briefing on Wednesday, Parasram said that based on the statistics were based on weekly reports received from private and public health care centres that previously an average of 600 to 700 swabs per day has decreased to 400 to 500 daily.
In August and middle of August, there was a high of about 1,000 tests per day.
"We swab people that present to us with viral symptoms, at the health centres and primary health care setting, that is at hospitals and emergency departments", he said. "Last week there were about 450 per day for the entire week, while weeks prior to that were 6-700. In August and middle of September was a little bit higher almost 1000 per day at its maximum. We are trying to swab as many people as we can. Once they come in with any viral symptoms no matter how mild they may be. There has a decrease in number of swabs consequent on the number of viral illnesses that are being seen."
Parasram said that people more severe illnesses are swabbed in a higher ratio.
The CMOH added that the Covid-19 tests are voluntary and people have refused the offer to have it done.
"People can refuse swabbing and they have. In a lot of instances, they have refused to be swabbed for whatever reason. We try our best to swab everyone that presents with viral illness. But swabbing is voluntary", he said.