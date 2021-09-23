Despite an increase in the number of confirmed Delta cases and possible spread of the Covid 19 variant in the community, there continues to be a slow rollout of vaccines across regional health authorities.
The Express visited several vaccination sites in the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA), North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA) and Eastern Regional Health Authority (ERHA) yesterday and there were no long lines or crowds of people at any one site.
In fact, many health centres were visibly empty yesterday with the exception of few elderly people who said they visited the health centre for their routine clinic appointments because they had non-communicable diseases (NCDs) such as Diabetes and Hypertension.
Persons who did show up for vaccines yesterday opted for mass vaccination sites such as Larry Gomes stadium, COSTATT, El Dorado and Paddock, Queen’s Park Savannah.
However, there was no traffic of people observed at any of these sites either.
Speaking with the Express yesterday, one man who received the Pfizer vaccine yesterday said he chose to take it yesterday because he wanted to wait and get some research done before making his final decision. Accompanying him was another male, however, this person said he only came to collect a form and find out information as he was yet to make his decision about getting vaccinated.
Asked whether they were concerned or worried about the presence of the Delta variant in TT, both parties said no.
Another unvaccinated person said, “If Delta have to be here it will be here.”
Attempts to contact the Chief Executive Officers of the RHA’s yesterday were futile.