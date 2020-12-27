POLICE seized just over 2,600 rounds of assorted ammunition found in a bushy area in Diego Martin on Saturday.
The find was made in La Puerta during an anti-crime exercise conducted between 3 to 6 p.m.
Intelligence gathered lead the police operation to a bushy area in the upper La Puerta area where they found 1,613 rounds of 7.62 ammunition, 656 rounds of nine millimetre ammunition, and 332 rounds of .223 ammunition.
The exercise was coordinated by Snr Supt Thompson, supervised by Inspectors Bruno and Grant, and Sgt Austin, and was spearheaded by members of the Western Division Gang Unit lead by Corporals Durity and Charles, with assistance from Carenage CID also PC Sandy and party of the WD Operations Unit.