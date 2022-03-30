Presbyterian Church Moderator Rev Joy Abdul-Mohan commented that sometimes there is rape even in marriage and called for perpetrators of domestic violence against women, children and men to be provided with mediation and counselling.
Abdul-Mohan, who is also vice-president of the Rapidfire Kidz Foundation (RKF), spoke last weekend at a function in San Fernando organised by the RFK to recognise her receiving the National Award for the Development of Women (Gold) earlier this month at President’s House.
Abdul-Mohan said: “The sad reality of the world today is that many believe women were created solely to be sexual objects. Sometimes there is actually rape even in marriage. There are so many women who are victims of different types of abuse and domestic violence.”
She added: “I sincerely believe that we should make a concerted effort to find the perpetrators of domestic violence, not just against women, but against children and men as well. We need to minister to these people. We need to find the victims, reach out to them, and provide mediation and counselling.”
Recalling her career as a Presbyterian minister, Abdul-Mohan said she felt humbled that she could have touched people’s lives, especially troubled women.
“Today, I receive this award on behalf of all women and I pay tribute to all women, especially those who hold their families together, despite trying circumstances,” she said.
Abdul-Mohan also paid tribute to the RKF, and in particular the women of the group. She noted that RKF celebrates its tenth anniversary this year and said that it partly moulded her into the person she is today.
Rapidfire Kidz Foundation president Kevin Ratiram hailed Abdul-Mohan for her contribution to the foundation.
“For the past ten years, I have had the honour of having our beloved vice-president at my side. In all these years, I have never made a single major decision without seeking her counsel,” said Ratiram. “As we mark ten years, my pride is overwhelming, as one of our own has ascended to the pinnacle of humanitarian service. It is the greatest anniversary gift we could have received.”
Previous National Award recipients Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh (Hummingbird Medal Gold 2018), Dr Sherene Kalloo (Medal for the Development of Women Gold 2015), and Reynold Cooper (Chaconia Medal Gold 2015) also spoke at the event.