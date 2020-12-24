A Chaguanas man who was beaten after he defended his mother in an altercation, has died.
Cordell Phillip Ramlogan, 21, of Crown Trace, Enterprise, died at hospital a day after he was admitted for treatment.
A Chaguanas man who went to the police station shortly after the incident, is assisting police in inquiries.
A police report said that Ramlogan and his mother, Melissa Young, were at a house at Paps Drive when an altercation broke out between her and a male friend.
Officers were told that Young dealt the male friend a slap to his face, and he in turn threw a flower pot at her, which hit her head.
Ramlogan intervened, and quelled the argument, and the male friend left the premises, the report said.
Police were told that the male friend returned armed with a piece of metal, and allegedly dealt Ramlogan blows to his head.
Officers of the Central Division Task Force and Chaguanas CID were called to the scene.
Ramlogan was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex where he died on Monday.
Officers of Homicide Region III and Chaguanas CID are continuing investigations.