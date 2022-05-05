Son, orphan, outcast, prisoner

Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard, SC, is being asked to account for the delay in bringing to trial Osmond Baboolal, who has been in custody for more than 12 years.
On Tuesday, attorney Petronilla Basdeo wrote to the DPP, pleading: “This emotionally and mentally scarred young man has spent most of his adult life behind bars. The possibility exists that even if Mr Baboolal was found guilty, the sentence may have been shorter than the time that he is waiting to be tried.”
The country now awaits the DPP’s response. Many believe Osmond deserves one.
Here is why.
Married when a teenager, and widowed in her 30s, Beltina Baboolal raised 12 children on her own.
Her best years were spent planting the cane crop or forking the land, grazing cattle into the night, toting buckets of water and bundles of firewood for miles when not working in the sugar factory, making sure that if the children had nothing else, they had food.
All 12 would make it into adulthood, some excelling in the academics provided by the Presbyterian Church’s Canadian Mission to the Indians school, others following the agriculture of their forefathers.
One of Beltina’s first-born children was Deo Baboolal, who would remain close to his “Ma”, passing by her home for a meal and advice long after he moved out, got married, and began raising four children of his own, while farming the land around Williamsville.
The Baboolals would become a respected name, people known for their hard work and honest dealings.
The ‘Teddy Mice’ days
But Deo Baboolal’s son, Hamilton, became the family’s weak link, adopting the nickname “Teddy Mice”—after the infamous El Socorro drug dealer Shazard “Teddy Mice” Khan, who was slain in 1988.
And despite his parents’ best efforts, “Teddy” came to be known as a village low life, involved in small-time drug running and robberies, charged with kidnapping, and connecting with the drug baron of nearby Piparo—Dole Chadee.
It was a threat to abduct one of Chadee’s children, overheard and reported back to the “Boss”, that triggered the events leading to that night in January 1994, when Chadee sent his gang to Williamsville to “kill everybody”—a massacre that would send Chadee and eight to the gallows five years later.
The gunshots that killed Deo and his family were heard a street away by his mother, Beltina.
That woman was tormented till her final breath.
“How could you get over something like that? Is like a bucket of water that spill. You can never pick it up again,” she told this reporter each anniversary we visited and asked about the executions of her family and of the Chadee gang. Beltina died in 2005, at the age of 87.
The only known photographs of the Baboolal’s family house in the newspapers—a wooden wall freshly painted, the front yard planted with crotons and Hindu prayer flags from a recent puja.
The only known photos of the victims are those taken by the police photographer. They were showed during the trial—Deo Baboolal dead on the steps downstairs where the killers caught him as he arrived home, daughter Monica on the living room couch where she died looking at late-night TV, and on the floor—wife Rookmin, next to the beloved son who caused it all.
Vulnerable time
And all these years later, that case is remembered by most from those newspaper photos of Osmond and Hematee Baboolal—of a terrified boy hugging his younger sister, haunting images captured hours after they became witnesses to their own orphaning.
The politicians and social welfare officials of the time will tell you that they tried hard with limited resources and legislative support, and worked with the extended Baboolal family to help the children.
Both children ended up returning to that house of death for a while, before it burned to the ground in an arson still unsolved.
Hematee would become a ward of the State and disappear from the public’s view.
No such luck for Osmond. He lost everyone at the most vulnerable time in his life, and became the symbol of what happens when a child at risk becomes the “leper” of a community and society.
Manohar Ramsaran was the Social Development Minister in the years 1995 to 2000. He told us then: “We tried. We had specialist officers to deal with him. But somebody put in his head that the State supposed to give him plenty money and he didn’t want to be assisted. He wasn’t listening to anyone.”
There was no Children’s Authority then.
And no Criminal Injuries Compensation law.
There was also no benefactor willing to invest in Osmond, the way the State was investing in the Chadee trial, and Chadee was investing in his defence.
All Osmond was entitled to was a small grant. Retired senior officer with the Social Welfare Division Chanka Ramtahal said his department did its part.
“We arranged for counselling, to send him to learn some form of skill. All that fell through. He started then stopped attending sessions. He was really a troubled child,” he said.
There were also people volunteering to help Osmond back then, said Ramtahal, “but psychologically he could not be reached. We as social workers think we know, but we really only know so much as they can articulate”.
Media spectacle
So, Osmond became a media spectacle, charged or convicted for drug offences, weapon possession, threats, becoming a mean-spirited and dangerous youth pacing the streets in the village, feared even by extended family.
Home for Osmond in the years after the fire at his family home would be halfway houses, witness protection hideouts, a shack in the village, the St Ann’s Hospital and various police station lockups.
He was pulled out of the Williamsville Secondary School he was attending at the time of the murder, moved to a State home in Port of Spain and planted, under an assumed name, in a class at the Success Laventille Composite.
A school official told the Express, “It was probably the most cruel thing the system could have done, taking a country boy of East Indian origin and dumping him in a callous city environment totally alien from the culture he would have been accustomed to. Needless to say, he didn’t fit in and soon dropped out.”
Osmond’s home for more than ten years has been a cell in the most secure section of the Maximum Security Prison, at Golden Grove, Arouca.
He is awaiting trial on two offences of attempted murder. In 2010, in what police said was an unprovoked act, he allegedly chopped two school children just up the street from the house in which he had witnessed the murders that night as a 13-year-old.
The “boy” is now a 39-year-old man. The children he was accused of chopping are now grown, and moved on with their lives and careers, still waiting to be called as witnesses in a trial.
Osmond also lost his legal representation. His attorney during the preliminary enquiry no longer practises law and has left the country.
His case has been taken up by attorney Petronilla Basdeo, of Globe Law Chambers.
On Tuesday, as the horrors of the children’s homes across the country became “news”, Basdeo wrote the DPP, who has the power to bring it to trial. (See letter)
Meanwhile, Osmond has grown accustomed to the “inside” and its routine. He is also considered one of the smartest people behind bars, articulate and well mannered—a view shared by police offices, lawyers and relatives who spent time with him.
But he is also deeply troubled. A senior prison officer told the Express that officers ensure he gets his medication for both physical and mental ailments.
Through prison sources, the Express was able to ask Osmond if he wished to say what assistance he might need, and what those with the power could have done better to help him.
He declined, and refused any help. He will do it on his own. We have done enough, he said.
Chadee’s powerful hold
We also found out about Hematee Baboolal from multiple sources involved in her upkeep and upbringing. Seven years old when the killings happened, she too entered a State home after some turbulent years being cared for by a relative.
She excelled in Princes Town, entered a government secondary school, nailed the CXC examinations, scored high in the CAPE exams, and got a degree, with the financial support and love from a group of female politicians, school administrators and professional women who will remain unnamed, by request.
Hematee now holds a job in one of the most coveted professions in the county.
Her identity will remain a secret.
But those who have followed her remarkable success speak of a deeply traumatised woman who needed much more support from us the people.
Those who know Hematee also say she still cares deeply for her brother, despite a separation that is probably for her own good.
He protected her that night everyone else around them died.
Some members of the Baboolal family still live in Williamsville. They too were deeply traumatised by the killings, some changing their names, jobs, work site locations, others moving out of the village and the stigma of “them related to the Baboolals who Dole kill”.
The Express spoke to relatives. They declined to be named. The Chadee name still holds power, and they still live as if someone is watching.
“I am sure they feel abandoned. It pains me every day. They are my blood and part of me,” said one. “We were there initially, doing the best we could. But it was scary time, you understand. There were times we felt we could have gone mad, too.”
The family is hoping Osmond and Hematee read this article, since they had a message. “We still love them and want to be part of their life. They have cousins and uncles and aunts. They still have family. Their grandmother would want that.”