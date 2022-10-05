The late activist and humanitarian Hazel Angela Brown had the distinction of being “a relentless fighter for social justice and women’s rights” and was a “do-gooder in the normal sense of the word”.
These were the words used by founder of the Emancipation Support Committee of Trinidad and Tobago (ESCTT) Dr Asha Kambon, in paying tribute during the “celebration of the extraordinary life and legacy” of Brown, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Port of Spain, yesterday.
Brown died on September 22 at age 80.
Tributes also came from her successor director of The Network of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) of Trinidad and Tobago for the Advancement of Women, Jacqueline Burgess, who said: “Long before intersectionality and inclusion were buzz words in modern activism, Hazel practised those concepts.”
A slew of tributes flowed from her son, Garvin Brown, and son-in-law and radio personality, Garth St Clair. Youngest child Natasha Nunez delivered the eulogy. Also present were her two other daughters, Dr Leah Brown, who delivered a short poem, and Justice Carla Brown-Antoine, who read from the Book of Wisdom, chapter three, verses one to nine.
Among the prominent personalities in attendance were former president Anthony Carmona, Chief Justice Ivor Archie, former culture minister Joan Yuille-Williams, Opposition MPs Khadijah Ameen and Wade Mark, Dr Kris Rampersad, journalist Dr Sheila Rampersad and history teacher Miguel Browne.
Delivering the homily, Roman Catholic Vicar General Fr Martin Sirju said: “Hazel was not a parked car. She did not park up at 60 or 70. She kept working at the Diego Martin Corporation. She was an exotic Caribbean orchid.”
Exemplary life
In her tribute, Asha Kambon said: “In Trinidad, Guyana, across the Caribbean, her life has been an example for the next generation to understand what a life of service to the national and Caribbean community looks like. It helps us understand what a culture of service means in a growing national culture where ‘you see ’bout you and I see ’bout me’ is fast becoming the normalised value.
“Brown understood that you think global and act local. She knew that every facet of our lives was framed by political action or in action. She knew that what we experienced today was a result of colonial and neo-colonial structures that had not yet been dismantled. She heard the call of Jamaican poet Lorna Goodison, who said: ‘Mother, the great stones over mankind got to move.’ She was up to the challenge and organised women to join her in moving those stones and to give solidarity to the efforts of others when needed. In that effort she received the wrath and support of many-one special person was Yuille-Williams, who not only looked out for Hazel as a woman fighter, but as a woman and friend who needed to be sustained as a cancer survivor.”
Having raised the profile of the Network, Burgess said it benefited from Hazel’s many strengths, “she was a clear thinker, strategic organiser, a good communicator-both verbally and in writing. She addressed issues like reproductive rights and health, media monitoring, violence against women and children, women in leadership and decision making, and women in politics.”
She added: “At the local level, Hazel’s opinions were well-respected. She was very often called upon to respond to issues trending in the news. She would even express the Network’s position through a press release. There were times when she chose to be silent on an issue that had evoked the community’s ire and without fail you would hear the talk show hosts or callers saying, “Where is Hazel Brown?” She tackled issues for herself, community and country.”
On a lighter note, she said: “The Network thanks her. There may rise a chocolate, a cream, or maybe a beige, but not another Brown.”
My mom, my hero
Having lost his father (Herman Brown) at a tender age, son Garvin Brown described his mother as his hero. “I loved my mom to death. She could do no wrong. She was kind, brilliant and caring. Fearless. Passionate. A fighter. She had the most influence on the man I am,” he said.
St Clair, who served as a pallbearer, related how he and Hazel Brown were at loggerheads over her refusal to relinquish her daughter (Natasha) to someone with his checkered record. He said Yuille-Williams insisted Brown attend their wedding and she did and gave a memorable speech. Brown, however, still possessed steely resolve but one day, after he had helped her decorate Tru Valu (supermarket), she told one of the managers, “Meet my son-in-law.”
He said: “True story. I started to walk home. After about two minutes, I forgot I had the car. I went back. I went home and told Natasha. We had a good laugh.”