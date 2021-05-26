A police sergeant was pronounced dead after being rushed to hospital this morning.
Sgt Lyndon Jacob of Tabaquite was at land he purchased at Sankarlal Drive, Williamsville on Wednesday morning. It is believed that he was dealing with a water line and had made his way to his car. He was later found unresponsive in the vehicle by his wife. She went to the area after she was unsuccessful in contacting him via his cellular phone.
Attempts were made to revive Jacob and the emergency health service was also contacted.
He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Jacob was last attached to the Special Operations Response Team (SORT).