Members of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT) seized 96.8 kilos of marijuana in Moruga on Tuesday.
This seizure followed two similar raids by SORT in the past three days.
On Sunday, the officers seized 138 kilos from a Moruga man who was driving a vehicle along the northbound lane of the Uriah Butler Highway, Caroni.
Later that night, police seized 55 kilos from a house at Moruga and arrested a man.
In the latest incident, members of SORT, the TT Prisons, together with canine Felix, embarked on Operation Rex Fox with officers of the Southern Division Task Force.
Around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, the officers executed search warrants in Moruga.
During the search of a bushy area, the officers found several packages of marijuana.
The narcotics when weighed amounted to 26.8 kilos.
Further checks and searches were made in nearby forested areas and six crocus bags were found containing rectangular packages wrapped in different colour tapes and stamped with different emblems.
The contents of these packages resembled that of marijuana.
The narcotics when weighed amounted to 70 kilos.
No one was arrested.
Investigations are continuing.