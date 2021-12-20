crime

A man was fatally shot and another injured after they allegedly attempted to rob a prison officer of sou sou money on Sunday night.

The incident occurred at Cedar Hill Road, Forres Park, Claxton Bay.

A police report said that at around 8.30 p.m. a prison officer, who is attached to the Golden Grove Prison, met one of his colleagues in the carpark of Annie's Roti Shop. The colleague was seated in in a silver Kia Rio when two men armed with firearms, approached and announced a holdup.

The thieves robbed one of the prison officers of the sou sou money and a cell phone, and the second prison officer of cellphone, cash and the vehicle.

One of the prison officers discharged his licensed firearm in the direction of the thieves.

The thieves crashed the vehicle a short distance away.

One man died at the scene and the other was taken to seek medical attention.

The crime scene was visited by Inspectors Santana and Phillip, Sgt Ramlogan, and officers of St Margaret’s Police, Southern Division Task Force and Central Division Task Foce and Prisons Officers.

Cpl Flavinney is continuing investigations.

