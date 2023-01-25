After two years of missing the energy of Panorama, the Courts Sound Specialists of Laventille is set to open the preliminary round of the competition for the medium-band category (North Zone) on Friday.
They will open the preliminary round at their panyard located at Quarry Road, Laventille, with the 1997 hit “Barbara” by Austin “SuperBlue” Lyons at 8 p.m.
The band recently celebrated its 30th sponsorship anniversary with Courts.
They are a two-time Panorama champion in 2007 and 2008 with their selections “Johnny” by Collen Ella and “Hooked” by Destra Garcia, both arranged by the late Ken “Professor” Philmore. This year the members are looking forward to another win despite intense competition and a strong desire of all pan players throughout the country to capture the medium band Panorama title, Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd (Courts) said in a release yesterday.
Manager of the band Richard Forteau and his team have expressed gratitude for Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd, and the decades of sponsorship provided by their flagship brand Courts. “We are proud to be supported by one of the largest retailers in the Caribbean that have served households for generations. We are overjoyed to represent Courts on this international forum. They bring great value and we will bring great pan music!” Forteau said.
Public relations officer at Unicomer (Trinidad) Ltd, Shahad Ali, expressed his enthusiasm to support the pan players in the Panorama medium band competition. “It is remarkable that after two years of non-competitive engagements, our pan players quickly mobilised themselves to prepare, practise and perform. Their passion, their desire to preserve our cultural authenticity is one that I can always applaud,” he said.
If successful, the band will be competing at the semi-finals carded to take place at the Queen’s Park Savannah on February 5 and thereafter at the finals scheduled to take place on February 12 in Tobago.
Admission is free to the preliminary performance on Friday at Quarry Road, Laventille.