The doors of the “Soup Kitchen” at George Street, Spree Simon, East Port of Spain and Cocorite will remain open despite the rising Covid-19 cases in the country.
“Soup Kitchen” manager Lystra Jules gave everyone this assurance, about the Relief Centre, also known as the “Soup Kitchen” at George Street, Port of Spain, on Friday.
Vegetarian soup, lentils and rice and roti dishes will continue to provide sustenance to the needy, the displaced and low-income people.
Jules also said 108 people turned up Thursday, and they served about 85 people around 1 p.m. on Friday.
Jules said she and others at the “Soup Kitchen” are cognisant of the role the facility plays in the lives of so many people.
“More people keep coming.”
She assured that there is constant sanitisation and that all standard hygiene measures are followed.
Jules added since the Covid-19 pandemic there has been an uptick in the number of people in need of a hot meal.
This is why, she said, despite the rise in Covid numbers, the kitchen has to remain open.
“If you notice everything is clean. We don’t make joke. A lot of bleach. Wiping counter tops and cleaning. Who knows, we might have to return to the mask mandate. But we have to be careful. We are aware some of the people we are interacting with could pose a risk. But there is the need. More and more people are coming. We can’t turn people away. We can’t close our doors.”
She added, “People can come here and get a free meal. Some people attend clinic and after they have taken blood tests, they come here and sip a cup of tea. Soothing. Relaxing. Refreshing. You can’t drink or eat if you have to conduct tests. There is the need. Sometimes we get school children. We always see new faces. Then we have the regular ones.”
In recent times, the facility has also catered to Venezuelan migrants.
The “Soup Kitchen” is located a stone’s throw away from All Stars Panyard, the starting point for the Canboulay Re-enactment, on Duke Street, Port of Spain.
On Friday, when the Express visited, workers at the “Soup Kitchen” were still serving soup.
Inside the facility was immaculately clean. Christmas-themed tablecloths draped the tables. Some of the staff were cleaning the kitchen equipment.
But Jules said the work at the facility is able to continue because of the contributions of people like Port of Spain South MP Keith Scotland.
“Sometimes he would give us food stuff...provisions. Keith takes a keen interest in the “Soup Kitchen” and the welfare of people.”
She also said they have to supply numbers to the Ministry of Community Development.
“So far, we have had 85 people. On Thursday, we had about 108. If we serve roti, it could go to as much as 200. I always cook a little extra. It is a labour of love. Some people bring clothes and we give it to the needy. We give a word of advice. We pray at times. Life can hit people blows. We want to see people back on their feet and contributing to society,” said Jules.
Be your brother’s keeper
On Christmas Day, Port of Spain South MP Scotland co-sponsored a meal for people at the “Soup Kitchen” and breakfast for homeless people at the defunct car park, on Duncan Street, Port of Spain.
On Friday, at the launch of Downtown Carnival, Scotland paused from chatting with People’s National Movement (PNM) stalwart Irene Hinds to show his love and support for the centre.
“I am always willing to help Jules and the team. The women work hard. True humanitarians. It is important to keep the doors of the ‘Soup Kitchen’ open. I supply whatever I can. A society is always judged by how it looks after children and vulnerable people. We have to be our brother’s keeper.”