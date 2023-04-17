About half an hour after he left his home to head to the supermarket, Troy Fabien got a phone call with news that his Penal house was on fire.
The wooden structure, which was home to his family of five, was not saved.
Among the burnt remains of the house were the uniform and books Fabien’s nine-year-old daughter needed to restart school today.
Apart from his daughter, Fabien’s wife and two sons, aged 18 and 20 years old, also lived at the Sunrees Road, Penal, house. Fabien and his wife left home around 9.45 a.m. to go to the grocery.
Around 10 a.m. the teenager, who was with his sister watching television in the living room, heard the crackling sound of a fire.
He went outside, to the side of the house, where he saw the flames. He alerted the nine-year-old and they made their way safely outside.
He was however unaware that his older brother was in bed. The 20-year-old was awakened by the heat from the flames.
“He opened his eyes and saw the ceiling already melting. He made an escape to the door,” Fabien told the Express.
Fabien and his wife got the call about the fire around 10.15 a.m.
They headed back to the house and contacted the Fire Service along the way.
Fire officials had however already received the report and officers from the Penal fire station arrived about the same time that Fabien returned home.
The family has since been staying with Fabien’s father in Lowkie Trace, Penal.
While there is an area on the compound that can be occupied, it is without electricity and Fabien said they will have to wait some time to be reconnected.
Fabien said they will however have to rebuild their home which included bedrooms, living room, kitchen and bathroom.
The cause of the blaze is yet to be determined.
Police officers were also on the scene and PC Rampersad is continuing investigations.
Anyone willing to assist the family can contact Fabien at 346-3892.