The Assembly of Southern Lawyers (ASL) last week wrote Chief Justice Ivor Archie, enquiring about the present suitability of the San Fernando High Court for the return of in-person jury trials.
The ASL noted that the San Fernando High Court is smaller than the other courts, and said it was unaware whether technology will be used.
The ASL said consultation has been lacking, and has called for a meeting with the Judiciary.
A letter, signed by ASL president Michael Rooplal, requesting information to the proposed resumption of jury trials at the southern court, stated that the ASL’s executive committee had taken note of the recent announcement by the Judiciary over the resumption of in-person jury trials and the operationalisation of the O’Meara Judicial Centre.
While the ASL said it welcomed this move, as the administration of criminal justice had been hampered by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, several members had reached out to the Assembly about arrangements to be put in place in San Fernando.
Trial by juries were suspended in March 2020 until March 2022. A release from the Judiciary two weeks ago about the operationalisation of the O’Meara Judicial Centre, stated that jurors are safely distanced from each other and others in the courtroom, and physical evidence is no longer being passed from person to person but being handled by software which the Judiciary implemented.
The Judiciary said, “Case Lines is a trial and evidence management system that allows judges and legal teams the opportunity to efficiently and securely prepare, collate, share and present evidence/legal bundles, documentary, audio and video evidence in a single browser-based system.”
It added that jurors, while separated, follow the trial and all its details on individual screens. The same is done by defenders, prosecutors and the judge.
The ASL stated that while the announcement spoke to the arrangements at O’Meara and also referred to the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain, “it is noticeably silent to the resumption of in-person jury trials in San Fernando”.
ASL said the courtrooms at the San Fernando High Court are considerably smaller than those at the Hall of Justice and, from the limited information given, the facilities at O’Meara.
“Moreover, we are unaware as to whether arrangements are being put in place for the use of the same technology at the San Fernando High Court. In all circumstances, therefore, we are uncertain as to suitability of the present facilities at the San Fernando High Court for the resumption of in-person jury trials and the prospective resumption date for same.”
It was added that there had been no consultation with the legal fraternity on the issue, although they are the key stakeholders in the administration of justice.
“This lack of consultation has been exacerbated by the dearth of information being provided to the legal fraternity on this issue.”
The ASL said it will be willing to hear from the Judiciary and welcome a meeting for the concerns of its members to be ventilated before the resumption of in-person jury trials in San Fernando.