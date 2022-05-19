Psychiatric and mental health patients residing within the South-West Regional Health Authority (SWRHA) will be transferred to St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital by the end of the week.
This is according to a statement released by the SWRHA on Tuesday, advising that by Monday, May 16, in-patient psychiatric and mental health services were instead to be provided by St Ann’s Hospital, with those housed at San Fernando General Hospital (SFGH) to be transferred this week.
The SWRHA stated that the move was a result of planned infrastructure upgrades expected in the next three months. These upgrades, it said, were to offer a “comfortable, spatial ambiance” to patients.
“This temporary arrangement is due to infrastructural upgrades to the psychiatric/mental health ward at the SFGH, which is expected to be completed within three months. This upgrade seeks to better serve our valued customers, offering a more comfortable spatial ambience.” it said.
When the specified upgrades are completed, services at San Fernando General Hospital will resume.
The SWRHA outlined that incoming patients who require psychiatric care would be assessed and housed at San Fernando General Hospital’s Emergency Department, before being transferred to St Ann’s Hospital.
“In essence, following medical and psychiatric assessment by our healthcare professionals, a client who is deemed to require in-patient psychiatric/mental health care will be triaged at the SFGH’s Emergency Department and transferred to the St. Ann’s Hospital. The next of kin will be informed by our dedicated health care professionals.
“The SWRHA continues to invite our valued patients and clients to contact our Customer Service Centre at 87-SWRHA (877-9742), for any matter in relation to healthcare,” the statement added.