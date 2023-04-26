Flash floods yesterday covered parts of South Trinidad, as bursts of intense rainfall continued from Monday evening into yesterday morning.
At Union Village in Rio Claro, at least nine homes, including two commercial buildings, were inundated by approximately four feet of flood waters, Mayaro Member of Parliament Rushton Paray said.
He said the floods had caused residents thousands of dollars in damage. He attributed the floods to the collapse of three culverts in the area that he said had been brought to the attention of the Ministry of Works’ Drainage Division over the past years.
The Express was also told parts of Rio Claro and Mayaro had been affected, with rising watercourses preventing movement along the area’s connecting roadways, including the Naparima Mayaro Road.
Rio Claro Regional Corporation chairman Raymond Cozier yesterday said St Ann’s Road, Biche, and Caltoo Trace in Plum Mitan had been impacted.
By midday, the Rio Claro West Secondary School called on parents to return for their children because of the bad weather.
At Granger Avenue, residents indicated there was a fallen tree, and that a loss of electricity had occurred.
Floods and landslide reported
The Office of Disaster Preparedness and Management (ODPM) stated that at least nine reports of street flooding had occurred in Siparia, Penal/Debe, Egypt Main Road, Point Fortin and the Southern Main Road.
Three reports of house flooding in Erin and Warren roads in Santa Flora, and Coora Settlement Trace in Siparia were also made to the ODPM. One landslide at Coora Settlement Trace also occurred. This report was forwarded to the Siparia Regional Corporation.
The Penal Rock Road, Main Road and the M1 Tasker Road in Princes Town were also affected by flood waters, their respective regional corporations said.
Chairman of the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation Dr Allen Sammy told the Express that while flash floods had occurred, the region was not likely to face extreme floods as experienced throughout the previous wet season.
“This is not concerning flooding. This is flash flooding in the streets—and as long as tides go down and the rain stops, it will flow off the street into the roadside. It’s not the usual worrisome flooding we may have gotten.”
He said: “Generally along Penal Rock Road, that is where floods first. We tend to get some in Clarke Road. It floods early. And then we tend to also get some in Penal just in Debedial, and it’s the type that stays on for a bit and flows off.” He added that soil in the region had not yet been completely saturated.
“It’s still drizzling, but it is not at the intensity I had this morning. It rained for about half an hour. I don’t think it will become a dire situation because the place is so bone-dry. First it has to saturate the soil, and then it will run off into the drains—but if, for example, you were a farmer, you could barely dig the ground last week, it was so hard. That has to be soaked first,” he said.
Sammy said he was concerned for farmers who had planted crops in the Rock Road lagoons.
“I have a call out now to see if the lagoon in the Rock Road-to-Goodman Trace area that seems to get flooded. There are a lot of farmers there. Let’s say it continues until tomorrow or tonight, we may have a challenge for certain areas,” he said.
Princes Town Regional Corporation chairman Gowrie Roopnarine yesterday said the area had not seen any flooding, with the exception of the rising waters along the M1 Tasker Road.
He said the corporation was continuing to monitor the situation, and that all emergency measures such as sandbags and shelters were in place.