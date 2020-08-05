Greater San Fernando Area Chamber of Commerce (GSFCC) president, Kiran Singh, said he was disturbed by the prime minister’s statements that people in south Trinidad were not wearing masks amid the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.
This, he said, as San Fernando business owners have enforced a no mask, no service policy even turning away customers without facial coverings.
Singh said the statement was “somewhat puzzling” as businesses in San Fernando have been adhering to all guidelines outlined by the Ministry of Health.
He said, “From the observations and comments of the business community, the majority of people have been complying with the public health regulations. In San Fernando and environs, I can say with confidence that while there are a few errant persons, more people are wearing masks than not – especially with the recent upsurge in infections over the past two weeks. People have become more cautious with their interactions.”
Singh said businesses have installed hand-washing stations and provided hand sanitizer for customers.
He questioned the location of the prime minister’s observations and said it was regrettable that “such a blanket statement was made based on one visit to a particular area”.
He said, “The Prime Minister said he had gone to south Trinidad recently – he did not specify where – and was very disappointed, as it did not seem people there were taking the situation seriously. It is unfortunate that in the area he visited, individuals were not compliant. But it is not prevalent throughout south Trinidad. I also believe that regardless of the geographical area, there will always be citizens who are carefree and refuse to adhere to the safety protocols.”
President of the Penal/Debe Chamber of Commerce Rampersad Sieuraj said he too was disappointed that the prime minister did not specify the location.
He said although a few people had become “lackadaisical” in wearing masks the majority of people in Penal/Debe were complying with the Covid-19 guidelines.
He said, “The Penal/Debe Chamber takes umbrage with the fact that the Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago that south Trinidad is not adhering to the guidelines”.
Sieuraj said the government should, however, focus its attention to the influx of illegal immigrants into the country.
“I think the government of Trinidad and Tobago ought to be consistent with what is happening and that is the illegal immigrants that are coming into Trinidad and Tobago on a daily basis for which nothing is being done. Those are the ones bringing the virus,” he said.
Sieuraj said the government should also take responsibility for those people who were refusing to wear masks in public places.
“…because the government is leading them to believe that the government is dealing with Covid-19 and they have gotten rid of it,” he said.
Sieuraj said he had contacted Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith and National Security Minister Stuart Young on the issue of illegal immigrants and he was awaiting action.
Speaking at a People’s National Movement (PNM) campaign meeting in San Fernando last week, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said on recent visits to south Trinidad he was amazed to see people not wearing masks.
“I tell you, south people, you are not immune to the threats of the East-West Corridor and of Covid-19. I appeal to the people of TT, Covid-19 is no respecter of political persuasion and if it gets the better of us in this country, it’s going to deal with all of us with equal injustice.” he said.