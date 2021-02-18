The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) issued a statement on Thursday indicating that is has experienced challenges with providing Penal and environs with a reliable supply of water in recent weeks.
The statement was a direct response to an Express article published on Tuesday under the headline "No water in South areas."
According to WASA, it has experienced several disruptions which have affected service to the area, including a reduction in production at the Chatham Water Treatment Plant over the period January 24 to February 11, which affected operations at the South Oropouche and Thicke Village Booster Stations that supply Penal and environs.
WASA noted that supply to the South Oropouche and Thicke Village Booster Pump Stations was impacted further by two major leaks that occurred along the 36-inch diameter transmission pipeline along the South Trunk Road at Potato Trace, La Romaine and South Oropouche Junction, on February 4 and 9, respectively.
Repair of these leaks necessitated the shutdown of the pipeline supplying the stations.
The public utility firm also listed an intermittent reductions in production at the Point Lisas Desalination Plant for various reasons over the same period, as a contributor to the disruption in operations at the stations.
WASA noted that these issues have since been resolved and the it has been working towards normalization of scheduled pipe-borne water supply to affected areas.
WASA stated that it continues to liaise with local government and parliamentary representatives for the affected communities and where necessary, a supplementary truck borne water supply will be provided.