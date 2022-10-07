Jason 'Spade' Clarke faced an Arima magistrate, charged with the murder of Krystal Long.
Long, 37, of Santa Rosa Heights, was found by first responders lying lifeless on the ground in a structure at Crescent Gardens, Mausica, Arima on September 9. An autopsy revealed she died due to multiple blunt force injuries to the body, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Clarke of Mausica Road, D’Abadie faced magistrate Indar Jagroop on Thursday and the matter adjourned to November 3.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Douglas, Insp Ramjag, Insp Sylvester and Sgt Radhaykissoon, all of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Two, the police’s post said.
Clarke was charged on Thursday by officers of HBI Region Two, following advice from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, George Busby, on the same date.