The Central Police Station is actively searching for 17-year-old Alexandria Oviedo Garcia, who was staying at the Mary Care Centre, Gallus Street Woodbrook.
The Mary Care Centre was founded by former Roman Catholic Archbishop Anthony Pantin to support pregnant teenagers, teenage mothers and their children.
Alexandra was last seen at the home on Monday.
She was reported missing at 4:15pm that day.
Alexandra is of Spanish descent, 5 feet, 5 inches tall, fair complexion. She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and a pair of short blue jeans pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Central Police Station at 625-2684, 800-TIPS or contact the police at 555, 999, 911 or share information via the TTPS App.