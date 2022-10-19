Constable Brian Aguillera has passed away.
Aguillera 50, served the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) for 22 years, since his enlistment on March 1, 2000. He served the last 12 years of his tenure with distinction at the Special Branch, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Acting Snr Supt Alicia Henry of the Special Branch remembered Aguillera as an officer who passionately embraced the vision and mission of the organisation. “Constable Aguillera performed his duties with the highest level of professionalism, respect, integrity, dignity and excellence. His sterling performance was evident by the passion, commitment, dedication and diligence he demonstrated in the execution of personal security and administrative duties,” she said.
‘Aggie’, as he was affectionately called, will be profoundly missed by his colleagues, the police's post stated. It added that he was the quintessential gentleman and will be remembered for his phenomenal work ethic, love, kindness and self-control.
Aguillera passed away on October 13 and has left to mourn his common-law wife, two brothers and one sister.
The acting Commissioner of Police Erla Christopher and the executive members of the TTPS extended condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.