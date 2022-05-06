An alleged confidential Special Branch police report probing allegations of land grabbing, contract corruption and gang links against a senior government official has been released by Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial.
Lutchmedial shared the "secret" and highly confidential police document at the United National Congress (UNC) "T&T Speaks" meeting at the Gulf View Community Centre on Thursday. The report is dated July 5, 2019, and addressed to the Commissioner of Police from the assistant Commissioner, Special Branch.
Lutchmedial said she received it in her mailbox.
The senator called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who heads the National Security Council, to say whether he has seen the Special Branch report on the official and called on the official to answer whether he was aware that he is the subject of an ongoing Special Branch probe.
She said according to the report, Special Branch was investigating whether the official was using his political influence to get contracts with the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and claiming Government land as his own.
She read from the report which stated that the official is associated with two companies and had conducted unscrupulous businesses, through the companies as well as the HDC.
According to the Special branch report, the official has claimed three parcels of land belonging to the HDC as his in Couva.
Lutchmedial said the report "gets worse" as it went to state that the official was mobilising residents in a community of Edinburgh 500 to hold an election to establish a village council to ensure support that the HDC will consider constructing a community centre in that area.
The information, she said, suggests that the official’s companies will be awarded the contract to construct this community centre if the residents heeded his advice.
She said according to the report, the official used this two companies to "hire and subcontract work to a reputed drug dealer and the leader of a Railway Road Gang,"
"I have called several police officers who I know working in Central to ask them if this is a real Gang because I couldn't even believe this and they said yes, a very well known gang," she said.
Lutchmedial said the PNM make claims about the UNC being linked to gangs but there has never been any evidence or Special Branch report to support this.
She said when former Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said they know who the gang leaders are when they wanted to pass Anti Gang legislation, the Opposition thought he was joking.
Lutchmedial said the report stated the official received contracts from the HDC to maintain vacant lots in Couva and Chaguanas as well as vacant houses.
"Prime Minister Rowley I want to ask you tonight as head of the National Security Council, why did you ignore this report from the Special Branch?"she said.
She further asked Rowley to explain why the official was promoted in the face of this report.
Lutchmedial noted Rowley had ensured that retired officers investigate former Police Commissioner Gary Griffith as part of the "petty little war" he has with him with respect to Firearm Users’ licenses and questioned why Rowley does not also appoint a team of retirees to investigate the official.
She said she revealed the police secret report to expose the Government and how its members are using their influence for personal benefit.
"I want to send this tonight to SRP Kate who was paid with $35 million of your hard earned tax dollars to hunt down the UNC," she said.
"They tell her what is the end game and find the evidence to support it. When people tell you to jump and you ask how high, I want to tell her that's not what you call prosecution, that's prostitution, that is political prostitution to enable Keith Rowley the dictator," she added.