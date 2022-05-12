Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said based on the information made available to him, there’s no evidence in a Special Branch report that Youth Development and National Service Minister, Foster Cummings, has engaged in any illegal or unlawful business activity.
Cummings has been accused by the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) of unlawfully acquiring three parcels of land In Central Trinidad, which the UNC claimed is the subject of a Special Branch report.
Speaking at a post-Cabinet press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann’s on Thursday, Rowley said: “Let me make it very clear here today, I am defending no one against whom any allegation is made. I’m just talking to you about institutional arrangements in this country, which are being undermined by a desperate Opposition that will do anything to anybody if they believe it will help them.
“I can tell the country that as of today, I have seen nothing to confirm what the UNC has been waving on that platform.”
He said the UNC has accused Cummings of stealing three pieces of land in Central Trinidad, but what he has seen is reference to three ownership, one which is directly from the HDC as a citizen, and two properties purchased by Cummings’ family from people who had got them from the HDC and put them on market many years later.
“That is what the investigation has thrown up. I don’t know any law is broken there.
“Other allegations have been made, which have been denied. I’ve seen no confirmation of them, but they’re in the right place, they are in the police hands. And if the police cannot confirm any of that to me as they do from time to time, then what am I supposed to act on?”
He noted that Cummings was appointed a senator in September of 2015, and as a senator without a ministerial portfolio until 2020, he was free to conduct his personal business, thus, when allegations are made one needs to look at the timeline of when the alleged activity had taken place.
In addressing the issue of the leaked Special Branch report that was presented on a UNC platform by Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial, Rowley said when a responsible person presents a document and the main engine of driving that document in this country is that it is a Special Branch report, the media should ask questions about the content and to what extent is the content substantial and accurate and factual.
Noting that the Special Branch is a direct link between the Police Service and the head of the Government that was established in 1954, he said it’s a unit of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service that reports directly to the Prime Minister on what they observe in the population, from a national security interest standpoint.
He stated that there are times Special Branch would report to the Prime Minister and the Minister of National Security on certain issues but would not place that report to the Commissioner of Police.
He also called out Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar for promoting the public airing of a Special Branch report as a former Prime Minister herself, and added none of the other previous prime ministers and he himself, have never approached the population concerning a Special Branch report.
“To the best of my knowledge, what Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial just did the other day is the first time I can recall or I know of a Special Branch report on a political platform, being used to agitate the population as though this is evidence of wrongdoing on the part of a minister, and the Prime Minister must act.”
He noted that Special Branch reports are graded so they are taken with a bit of salt depending on where it came from and who is the subject of the report.
“A responsible Prime Minister will know two things. One, take Special Branch as intelligence, and two, distinguish between intelligence and evidence.”
Rowley stated that all Special Branch reports are stamped ‘secret and confidential’, and for good reason, and there are times they it may contain matters that may have a place in court, but most of the times they’re simply intelligence gathering in nature.
“But all the prime ministers I mentioned, except Kamla Persad-Bissessar, have always seen it fit to treat Special Branch reports in a particular way, except now where a former Prime Minister gets a Special Branch report, knowing what value you can place on it and gives it to an unfortunate underling who has no guidance in her career, to go on a platform, jumping up and down and calling on the Prime Minister to act, and want to know if the Prime Minister see the report.
“I may very well not have seen it, I may have seen it, but the bottom line is you calling on me to act. Act how?”
He said the same UNC would accuse him of interfering in police work if he direct the police as to what action they should take against any citizen.
Noting that as Prime Minister he has no role in telling the police how to act if they gain information or evidence on any unlawful business of any kind by any citizen, Rowley said: “And if I do that you would be the first one out front to say the Prime Minister, as they’re saying now, using the police to do political business, and to do business in my favour.
“So when it suits you, you call on the Prime Minister to act on Special Branch intelligence, un-investigated and unconfirmed, but act against the individual because he’s a PNM (People’s National Movement). That’s their view,” Rowley said.
He said both Persad-Bissessar and Lutchmedial should know that Section 6 of the Interception of Communication Act, prevents persons from doing exactly what they’re doing.
“The law is there to allow certain things to happen and to prevent some things from happening.
“These two individuals are lawyers, one claim to be Senior Counsel. And what they’re doing there is unnecessarily, willingly and knowingly creating mischief in the country, so as to create an environment that will serve their purpose.
“If there’s something for the police to act on, then I would expect that the police would act on it. And if there was nothing for the police to act on, and if I see nothing in these documents to support the allegation, then I have no basis to take any action, but to regard it as yet another instance of the UNC spreading misinformation and personal attacks in this country, setting about to damage who they could damage, hoping that it would work in their favour,” Rowley said.