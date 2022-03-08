MORE resources should be put into studying criminal sexual behaviour, to better inform legislation and policy, the Trinidad and Tobago Association of Psychologists has said.
The suggestion was made to a Special Select Committee (SSC) of the Parliament on the The Sexual Offences (Amendment) (No.3) Bill, 2021 yesterday, by association president Charles Collier.
Collier noted that this area remains lacking and many cases of offensive sexual acts stemmed from compulsive and obsessive behaviour, and from areas that were not always rational and sexual in nature.
The SSC, chaired by Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat, received suggestions from several bodies, including the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, through DPP Roger Gaspard, the Rape Crisis Society, independent journalists and the T&T Association of Psychologists.
Discussions have continued on fine-tuning the legislation as much as possible towards capturing the nuances of a range of sexual offences, whilst upholding constitutional and humanitarian rights.
Some parts of the legislation are also linked to the Children’s Act, which is more expansive in dealing with children in the circumstances of a sexual offence.
The offences included so-called “revenge porn” and voyeurism, with Collier stating that some behaviour is also rooted in exercising control, power and causing humiliation.
Association member Dr Karen Moore stated that “voyeurism” was not to be taken lightly and was often part of a range of offensive behaviours.
She said sexually deviant and exploitative behaviour was usually complex and victims should not be told that the offence was “not as serious” because there may not have been touching or the recording of images involved.
Concerns have remained over the term “revenge porn”, as noted by Collier and Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial, in that the term may not accurately describe the malicious intent behind the act and may suggest it had been spurred by the victim.
Homeowners protected
Lutchmedial also raised a specific concern over the Bill’s references to voyeurism as an offence, where a homeowner may unwittingly record or witness an act of a sexual nature while monitoring their premises.
Lutchmedial sought the counsel of Gaspard in putting forth a scenario where a homeowner may leave a babysitter in their home, which is being monitored by security cameras, unknown to the babysitter.
She said the babysitter may then invite a boyfriend to the premises and if sexual activity takes place, it may be recorded or witnessed by the homeowner.
The senator asked whether the homeowner, in confronting the babysitter for violation of their premises, could then be charged with voyeurism.
Gaspard had earlier noted that the legislation took into account the right of a person to the sanctity of their home.
He said there were statutory provisions protecting this and noted that the Bill refers to voyeurism where an act was committed for the purpose of sexual gratification, humiliation, distress and so on.
Gaspard said there would have to be evidence that the act was not for the purpose of security monitoring. He had previously reiterated that in law, no child (minor) is able to consent to any act that may amount to voyeurism.
The DPP had also suggested that some definitions be simplified so as to enhance the prospect of convictions, in the areas of criminal intent.
Gaspard later said it was important that his office and other stakeholders participate in exercises like yesterday’s, so that the law could move forward “in terms of dealing with the mischief which this Bill purports to tackle”.