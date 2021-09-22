A QUARRY operator was killed on Monday night when his car slammed into an electricity pole on the Valencia Road, Valencia.
Police said that around 9.40 p.m., Jason Ramdhan, who lived in Sand Quarry Road, Valencia, and Williams Trace Extension, Sangre Grande, was heading west in his Nissan Primera when he lost control and slammed into LP# 61.
Police said he was speeding when he lost control of his car, sustaining fatal head injuries which killed him on the spot.
A district medical officer was called to the scene and his body was moved to the Sangre Grande mortuary.