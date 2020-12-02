A 34-year-old man, who was speeding along the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway, was arrested after he was found to be carrying more than $225,000 in his vehicle.
The driver, who is from Production Drive in Sea Lots, was unable to give a reasonable account for transporting that much cash and the money was seized and is expected to be held by the State, under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
The suspect was held at about 4.45 p.m. on Monday along the east-bound lane of the highway, in the vicinity of St Augustine Girls’ High School.
Officers of the Motorcycle Section of the Traffic and Highway Branch were conducting operations along the highway when they observed a grey Hyundai Creta speeding along the shoulder lane.
Two officers gave chase, but the driver failed to stop.
With the assistance of other units, the police officers intercepted the vehicle on Collage Trace, St Augustine, in the vicinity of the University of the West Indies’ (UWI) South Gate.
The driver was ticketed for the traffic offence of improper overtaking on the left.
However, officers at the scene detected what they believed to be a strong scent of marijuana from the vehicle.
As a result, the car was searched.
However, instead of drugs, the officers found a plastic bag that contained $225,132.
The driver was unable to give a proper account as to how he came into possession of the cash and was detained and taken to St Joseph Police Station.
Officers of the Financial Investigations Bureau (FIB) were called in and seized the money under the Proceeds of Crime Act, Section 38 (1).
PC Woodly of the FIB is continuing enquiries.