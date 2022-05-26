Speeding soldier held

A soldier attached to Camp Cumuto was held on Tuesday night, during a police operation in Arima, for driving a vehicle without a driver’s permit, without a certificate of insurance, and while disqualified from holding a driver’s permit.
The private was also issued a fixed penalty ticket for speeding.
He was initially detained for speeding, but when he was asked to provide the necessary documents, he was unable to do so. He was detained, questioned and charged by WPC Trim.
The soldier, who resides in Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, was detained in a police operation that took place between 7-11 p.m., under the supervision of ACP Samaroo, Snr Supt Pamponette, and Supt Edwards.
The operation, which also involved Sgt Jagroo and W-Sgt Porter, also saw 16 fixed penalty tickets being issued to motorists for a variety of offences, including driving without seatbelts, driving defective vehicles, and obstructing the roadway.