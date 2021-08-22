'IT'S painful, it's barbaric. It's flatout cruel.'
Those were the words of Wildlife and Environmental Protection of Trinidad and Tobago chairman Kristopher Rattansingh last week, as he pleaded for environmental consciousness towards animals affected by recent oil spills.
On August 7, Paria Fuel Trading Company discovered a leaking 12-inch crude oil pipeline in the Gulf of Paria that contaminated the waters off the Point-a-Pierre harbour and covered wildlife and aquatic birds.
Since the spill, the Environmental Protection group has focused its efforts on treating countless oil-coated birds, and is now asking for the public's assistance to do so.
Rattansingh told the Express the animals found in the contaminated waters were suffering one of the 'worst things possible'.
'They're covered in this thick, heavy oil, dying in its toxins, from starvation, from dehydration. What is happening to them... as much as we love helping them, this has to stop. We would much prefer that this never happened to them, and nobody has to meet them in this way. We have too many oil spills for any one country,' he said.
Rattansingh said the spill had a devastating effect on 'miles and miles' of the Gulf and that countless animals had already been lost.
Despite this, he said the group (consisting of trained professionals) persisted to offer as much help as it could.
'Some of our volunteers have ventured out onto shorelines of the affected areas and retrieved the animals. We've also been partnering with Fishermen and Friends of the Sea (FFOS) who have been heading out into the ocean and retrieving affected and stranded animals.
'This is being done by trained and experienced persons and should not be otherwise attempted, for the person's own safety. It should be noted that we work very closely with the Forestry Division Wildlife Section during this process because these animals are protected by law,' he said.
Rattansingh added that the majority of birds were coming from Carli Bay, Orange Valley, Claxton Bay and Chaguaramas.
The time taken to clean each animal, he said, varies from 30 minutes to one and a half hours, depending on the severity of contamination.
Most of the birds that come to the group are dehydrated and emaciated. However, he said, they have been mostly successful in their rehabilitation efforts.
'It takes a lot of time and effort to treat the animals for these effects and it has to be done slowly and meticulously to prevent shock to the animal's system. Stress is also a big factor in all of this so everything we do, including the environment the animals are kept in, we have to take stress into mind and reduce that as much as possible. We've been quite successful in doing this and the animals have responded positively to their treatment,' he said.
Rattansingh called on the companies involved and the Government to institute proper policies to avoid future environmental disasters. He said with proper policy the country can reduce the frequency and intensity of these spills.
'For instance, effective boom deployment in a timely manner could have reduced the expanse and distance of this spill and, as a result, reduce the effect of it in the environment,' he said.
'Oil spills aren't just something that happen and can be cleaned up. They affect the ecosystems they happen in, and sometimes it may change those ecosystems entirely. It's not an understatement every time these occur, and an environmentalist says we're destroying the environment when these disasters happen.
'It's time we start taking responsibility for these disasters and make changes to prevent them from happening. It's time we put things
in place to effectively and efficiently react to them to reduce and prevent any environmental issues and effects. Most importantly, it's time we start holding those responsible accountable,' said Rattansingh.
And the group is now in need of assistance in acquiring the following items used in the cleaning process:
Johnson & Johnson baby oil (large quantities)
Dawn (large quantities)
hand towel rolls
regular Q-tips and large Q-tips
degreasers
old large towels (clean)
plastic folding tables and a large, deep washing sink
In addition, the following medical supplies are needed:
3 ml syringes
5 ml syringes
10 ml syringes
30 ml syringes
18 gauge needles
20 gauge needles
22 gauge needles
18 gauge dispensing needles
22 gauge dispensing needles
The group can be reached at 7733956