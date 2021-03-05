A spiritual adviser has been denied bail on five sex charges against a 15-year-old boy.
Cordell Rostant, 25, yesterday appeared before San Fernando Senior Magistrate Rajendra Rambachan.
The spiritual adviser faced charges of sexual grooming and causing a child to twice engage in sexual activity between May 2018 and December 2019 by allegedly causing the minor to join him in a sex act.
He also faced two charges of sexual penetration of the boy in 2019.
Rostant was jointly charged with salesman Kiah Vincent, 24, with one of the sexual penetration charges.
The offences were laid by PC St John of the Child Protection Unit.
The matter was prosecuted before the court by Cpl Ramanan.
The men from San Fernando were remanded into custody for the tracing of their criminal backgrounds.
The two will next face the court on Monday.