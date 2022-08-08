Miracle Carr of Rousillac Presbyterian Primary School won first place in National Energy’s Renewable Minds Poetry/Spoken Word Creative Competition, which was held on July 22 at the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA).
Zaine Roopchand of Robert Village Hindu Primary School took second, followed by home-schooled pupil Yara Ahamad, who took third place.
Carr, who aspires to be a doctor, also expressed her passion for the environment in her winning original piece on renewable energy.
From April to June 2022, National Energy worked with its parent organisation, National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd (NGC), sister organisations Phoenix Park Gas Processors Ltd (PPGPL), and La Brea Industrial Development Company Ltd (Labidco), to offer primary school pupils a platform to learn about renewable energy and energy efficiency while also creating original poetry or spoken word pieces. There were 120 competitors, representing 50 different schools.
The top ten competitors in the competition presented their compositions in front of a live audience. Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, Minister of Education, delivered the keynote presentation.
“This topic is critical to us. Environmental consciousness is a must. It is a fact that children around the world are making their voices heard with respect to this very critical issue,” she said.
Gadsby-Dolly also emphasised the importance of integrating arts with science in raising awareness about climate change. She also indicated that “appropriate educational content on climate change should be promoted at all levels of the education system”. She noted that her ministry will work with the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries to include renewable energy and energy efficiency in the primary school curriculum.
Also speaking at the event was Dr Vernon Paltoo, National Energy’s president, who said, “The competition not only sought to educate our primary school students about climate change, renewable energy, greenhouse gas reduction, and energy efficiency, but also exposed them to the solutions geared towards attaining a bright and sustainable future for themselves.”