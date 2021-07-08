coronavirus

There is a general decrease in Covid-19 cases in most areas in Trinidad and Tobago, however, transmissions within the home are driving increases in some parts of Caroni, St George East and Victoria.

This was revealed yesterday by the Ministry of Health’s manager of geographic information systems, Roshan Seeramsingh.

At yesterday’s Covid-19 news conference, Seeramsingh pre­sented several maps and graphs which provided a comparison of cases across counties.

“Generally, most of the areas are showing that downward trend, thankfully, at this point in time. We are seeing the decrease week by week as the numbers come in,” he said.

“I want to point out that despite these areas showing decreases over time, we need to continue to practise the mea­sures. We should not at any time become complacent and misinterpret these maps to suggest that all is well,” Seeram­singh advised.

He said in County Caroni, there were several areas with reduced cases of the virus, however, there were a few areas “scattered across the county” showing increases.

He said it was “quite” possible that Covid-19 spread within the home was driving the increases in these few areas.

In St George Central, he said there were several areas, mainly in the lower part of the county, showing a general decrease in cases.

He said there was just one area in the county showing an upward trend.

A similar observation was made for St George East where there was a general decline in ca­ses, but one area with an uptick.

In County Victoria, Seeram­singh said cases were generally trending downwards, but there were three areas with increa­sing trends.

During his presentation, epi­demiologist Dr Avery Hinds also pointed to a decline in Co­vid-19 cases.

He said so far this month there have been fewer cases than in May and June.

“Those are encouraging signs. It means that what we are doing is working, with respect to slowing the spread of cases, and we need to continue to do it, especially in the face of the increased movement that we expect with some of the relea­ses of restrictions that we have recently been advised of,” he said.

Hinds urged the public to continue to follow isolation rules once they are diagnosed with the virus.

“We want to encourage individuals not to breach quaran­tine because they feel well. You could be an asymptomatic positive, and we do want to encou­rage the reduction in mobility and movement of those who should be in quarantine and aren’t,” he said.

