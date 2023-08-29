Police successfully hunted and arrested four men with arms and ammunition in Spring Village over a two day period.
Two of them are believed to be members of the "Resistance Gang".
According to reports on Sunday (August 27) at around at around 9.30 p.m. four police officers: PC Persad, PC Hosein, PC Ramdass and WPC Mings were performing a Road Block Exercise along with members of the North Central Division Operations Support Unit.
They responded to a report of a man armed with a Firearm in a Blue Nissan Wingroad registration number PCR 4499 at Benny Lane, Dookiesingh Street, St Augustine.
The police officers went in pursuit of the vehicle and intercepted it at Bassie Street, Valsayn
Two male occupants, ages 46, of El Socorro and 51, of St. Augustine, were held.
A search of the vehicle resulted in one revolver loaded with two rounds of ammunition being discovered and seized.
One spent shell was also found in one of the male suspect’s possession.
Both men were arrested and taken to the Tunapuna Police Station.
On Monday (August 28) there was high drama in Spring Village as police pursued gun toting criminals.
Officers of the North Central Division task force conducted a Roving Road Check Exercise initiated by ACP SUBERO and coordinated by Snr. Supt. Ramphal, Supt. Norbutt, Asp Ramharrack, inspector Highly, Inspector Greene, supervised by Cpl Gooding.
The police team reported that around 10:20pm whilst conducting road checks along Freeman Road St Augustine, officers observed a cream coloured Hyundai Elantra, with three occupants bearing registration plate PDM 1244, stop a short distance away from the roadblock, and made a U-turn and attempt to drive away.
The Police party, led by Cpl Gooding gave chase, and the vehicle was intercepted along Bassie Street, Spring Village.
One occupant of the vehicle was able to exit the vehicle and escape.
The other two occupants of the vehicle were detained.
Police searched the vehicle and discovered one bullet proof vest and a quantity of black clothing.
One of the men was held with Glock -19 semiautomatic pistol, together with two magazines and 28 9mm rounds.
The second man was held with three rounds of 9 mm ammunition.
The two men were arrested and taken to the Tunapuna Police station where, after a more comprehensive search was conducted, two 5.56 mm spent casings were discovered on the windscreen finisher under the wipers.
Police further discovered that the vehicle was bearing false registration plates.
The two men are believed to be members of the "Resistance Gang" from Arima and Valencia respectively.
They are expected to be charged for possession of firearm and ammunition.
Given the high incidence of crimes in Spring Village, Valsayn and St Augustine in particular the "hot spot" area of Freeman Road, there has been increased police patrolling in the area.
The Express understands that officers from the Northern Division Emergency Response Unit are on the ground conducting routine road checks led by Cpl Lall, Officer Riley, Officer Bhim and supervised by Inspector Alleyne.