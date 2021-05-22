singh

Killed: Ryan Singh

A Rio Claro man was chopped to death during an altercation on Friday.

He was identified as 20-year-old Ryan Singh.

Police said Singh was liming at the home of a relative at Libertville Village, when the incident occurred at around 4pm.

He was chopped at least 30 times in the head, neck and back.

In a telephone interview with the Express, Singh’s sister, Christine Singh, said her brother was attacked after he intervened in an argument over a dog.

She said, “My brother was home and he told me he coming back just now. He went by my cousin down the road and they were liming there with a local and three Venezuelans. Our cousin, a girl, living there and she and a woman were arguing over a dog.”

Christine said her brother defended his cousin and was ambushed by the four men.

Singh was brutally chopped about the body.

His mother, Grace Guerra, arrived as her son fought to stay alive, relatives said. “He heard his mother’s voice and opened his eyes. He say ‘Ma, I want some water. I dying, Ma.”

Singh was pronounced dead at the scene.

Relatives said he was not married and had no children.

His sister said Singh was a construction worker but had been out of a job for several months due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Police said the suspects ran from the scene and are now in hiding.

Singh’s relatives have made an emotional appeal for anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four suspects to contact the police.

“My brother was innocently killed. We need justice for his killing. He was never charged with any criminal offences and he was a good person. He loved his family. He was my mother’s life and strength,” Christine Singh said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Don’t use me as scapegoat

Don’t use me as scapegoat

Couva Hospital Medical Chief of Staff Dr Don Martin said he is being used as a “scapegoat” as he never requested that senior specialist doctors be rotated out of hospital during the most critical time in the Covid crisis.

He said the move is unwise, demoralising and the team is left heartbroken as they have been the main “family” in the Covid fight for over a year at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

Indian seaman dies on ship

Indian seaman dies on ship

The Covid-19 virus is suspected to have taken the life of a seaman aboard an oil/chemical tanker anchored in the waters off Brighton, La Brea.

The body of the victim, an Indian national, was taken off the Norwegian-flagged Straum on Tuesday.

Slow but steady start across RHAs

Slow but steady start across RHAs

There was a slow but steady start to the administering of the Sinopharm vaccine across various regional health authorities (RHAs) yesterday.

Though there were no crowds of people as compared to the start of the of the AstraZeneca programme, people did show up in numbers at the Arima district health facility.

Daily vaccination target surpassed, says ministry

Daily vaccination target surpassed, says ministry

The Ministry of Health says it has surpassed its target of vaccinating 1,500 persons per day on the first day of the rollout of the Sinopharm vaccine.

Health Minister Terrence Deyal­singh confirmed yesterday that 1,698 persons had received their first shot of the vaccine.

$300m to be spent on Covid-related relief

$300m to be spent on Covid-related relief

Five billion dollars.

That is the country’s estimated revenue shortfall for fiscal 2021.

This was revealed by Finance Minister Colm Imbert yesterday at a virtual news conference in Port of Spain.

Imbert said the revenue shortfall in the first six months of this fiscal year was $1.6 billion, which was “a little better than was originally anticipated two months ago” and that this was due to better-than-expected oil prices.