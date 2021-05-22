A Rio Claro man was chopped to death during an altercation on Friday.
He was identified as 20-year-old Ryan Singh.
Police said Singh was liming at the home of a relative at Libertville Village, when the incident occurred at around 4pm.
He was chopped at least 30 times in the head, neck and back.
In a telephone interview with the Express, Singh’s sister, Christine Singh, said her brother was attacked after he intervened in an argument over a dog.
She said, “My brother was home and he told me he coming back just now. He went by my cousin down the road and they were liming there with a local and three Venezuelans. Our cousin, a girl, living there and she and a woman were arguing over a dog.”
Christine said her brother defended his cousin and was ambushed by the four men.
Singh was brutally chopped about the body.
His mother, Grace Guerra, arrived as her son fought to stay alive, relatives said. “He heard his mother’s voice and opened his eyes. He say ‘Ma, I want some water. I dying, Ma.”
Singh was pronounced dead at the scene.
Relatives said he was not married and had no children.
His sister said Singh was a construction worker but had been out of a job for several months due to the Covid-19 restrictions.
Police said the suspects ran from the scene and are now in hiding.
Singh’s relatives have made an emotional appeal for anyone with information on the whereabouts of the four suspects to contact the police.
“My brother was innocently killed. We need justice for his killing. He was never charged with any criminal offences and he was a good person. He loved his family. He was my mother’s life and strength,” Christine Singh said.