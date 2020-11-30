A POLICE constable's identification card, badge, and diary were stolen from a TTPS vehicle on Saturday.
The officer's items were left on the seat of the marked vehicle that was burgled at Iere Branch Trace, Princes Town on Saturday.
Around 3.10 p.m. the TTPS Nissan X-Trail was parked on the road, and four constables left the vehicle to conduct investigations.
Minutes later, the officers observed a man leaning against the police vehicle, and fishing through a window.
Officers shouted to the man and pursued him.
However he escaped in the bushes with a pouch, which contained the badge, ID card, pocket diary, cell phone, phone charger, flash drive, and keys belonging to one of the constables.
Cpl Woods is continuing enquiries.