Justin

Justin Deonath 
A Special Reserve Police (SRP) officer who was allegedly involved in gunplay following a 'bad drive' in Debe, has been arrested. 
 
Justin Deonath, 27, was arrested and charged on June 23 for the offences of  shooting with intent to do grievous bodily harm, wasteful employment, and
discharging a firearm within 40 metres of a roadway.
 
The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred on December 24 around 2 p.m. in Debe.
 
The officer said he was in his vehicle proceeding south along Debe Trace, when a silver Toyota Axio proceeding in the opposite direction overtook a line of traffic.
 
The car allegedly collided with the right front bumper of Deonath's vehicle and drove off.
 
The officer reported that he followed and intercepted the vehicle at Ghandi Village, Debe.
 
The male driver of the Axio then allegedly pointed a firearm at him.
 
He became fearful, allegedly exited his vehicle, withdrew his licensed firearm, and discharged one round of nine-millimetre ammunition in the direction of the man.
 
In response, the driver reversed his vehicle and collided with a wall a short distance away.
 
The driver, along with two male occupants of the vehicle allegedly escaped on foot into some nearby bushes.
 
Around 3 p.m., officers of the San Fernando Criminal Investigations Department (CID) responded to a report of a shooting in Debe involving a police officer.
 
Investigator Cpl Seetaram continued enquiries and received instructions to charge SRP Deonath for the offences.

Deonath, who is attached to the Marabella Police Station, appeared in a virtual hearing before Magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh at the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court. 

Deonath was granted bail with a surety of $200,000 or cash alternative of $20,000.

The matter was postponed to July 12.

