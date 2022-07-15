A Special Reserve Police Officer has been charged with larceny of a BMW motor vehicle.
Constable Wade Lucas, 52, who was last attached to the Court and Process Branch, appeared before a justice of the peace on Thursday and was placed on $100,000 bail.
He is to appear before an Arima magistrate on August 15.
A female victim reported to police that in October 2017, she parked and secured her blue BMW motor vehicle at her Trincity home and went abroad, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
When she returned in January 2018, she discovered the vehicle missing. She was informed by a relative that a man known to her had taken the vehicle to a garage for mechanical repairs. The victim then learned that the man allegedly sold the vehicle to another party without her authorisation.
The matter was investigated by officers of the Fraud Squad under the supervision of Snr Supt Groome, Supt Reuben, ASP Lutchman, Insp David and Sgt Toney.
On Tuesday, officers of the Fraud Squad, Port of Spain office conducted an exercise in the Port of Spain Division, coordinated by ASP Lutchman and supervised by Insp David. During the exercise, Lucas was arrested.
He was charged with the offence by acting Cpl Nowbutt, on Thursday.