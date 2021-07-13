released

A Special Reserve Police Officer, who was detained following the death of a Diego Martin man, was released from custody on Monday.

The SRP was released following the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC that further investigations be conducted into the case.

The suspect was detained relative to the circumstances surrounding the death of Kevin Benjamin, which occurred on July 5 in Diego Martin.

Police investigations revealed that a the SRP was returning from his garden around 6.50 p.m. when he heard a commotion.

The officer then observed a group of five to six men beating his uncle, a short distance way.

The SRP intervened and allegedly attempted to separate the group, when he observed Benjamin with a cutlass in his right hand.

The officer allegedly called out to Benjamin to drop the cutlass, however, he turned towards him with the cutlass upraised allegedly and allegedly made a verbal threat to the officer.

The SRP then drew his licensed pistol and discharged one round of nine-millimetre ammunition at Benjamin who fell to the ground.

Benjamin was taken to the St James Medical Complex where he died.

Investigations are continuing.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Man to face court for threatening lives of President, Prime Minister

Man to face court for threatening lives of President, Prime Minister

A Princes Town man who allegedly threatened the lives of President Paula-Mae Weekes and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley by phone is to appear at the Princes Town Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

Vinu Dallsingh, 65, was charged with the offence of misuse of telephone facilities on July 9.

On May 6, the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service Emergency 999 Command Centre, St James, received a call threatening the lives of the President and the Prime Minister, the Police Service said in a statement yesterday.

Rowley gets his jab

Rowley gets his jab

“I took the vaccine that was available.” This was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s quip after he received his delayed jab yesterday.

Rowley said he was happy to take the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine.

Concern as T&T-linked pharmacists jailed in England

Concern as T&T-linked pharmacists jailed in England

President of the Pharmacy Board, Andrew Rahaman, says some pharmacists in Trinidad and Tobago purchase pharmaceutical drugs through illegitimate means despite the board’s stance against this practice.

Rahaman was reacting yesterday to reports that two pharmacists had been jailed in England for illegally supplying prescription sleeping pill Zolpidem valued at £600,000 to a mystery buyer in this country.

‘Help is coming’

‘Help is coming’

Help is coming for a family of 17 who lost all their possessions when a rainstorm hit La Horquetta last week.

Among them are seven children.

Yesterday afternoon, Member of Parliament for La Horquetta/Talparo Foster Cummings and Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox met with Alexis Ramdhanee and members of her family.

They gave Ramdhanee and her family the assurance that they would be receiving aid from the State.

Lutchmedial ‘unafraid’, defends tax exemption

Lutchmedial ‘unafraid’, defends tax exemption

Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial has disclosed that she applied for a tax exemption to purchase a vehicle.

She said she was not afraid of criticism because she works and was entitled to her benefits, unlike Government ministers who were “derelict in their duty”.

She was speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday.

Recommended for you