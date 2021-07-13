A Special Reserve Police Officer, who was detained following the death of a Diego Martin man, was released from custody on Monday.
The SRP was released following the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Roger Gaspard SC that further investigations be conducted into the case.
The suspect was detained relative to the circumstances surrounding the death of Kevin Benjamin, which occurred on July 5 in Diego Martin.
Police investigations revealed that a the SRP was returning from his garden around 6.50 p.m. when he heard a commotion.
The officer then observed a group of five to six men beating his uncle, a short distance way.
The SRP intervened and allegedly attempted to separate the group, when he observed Benjamin with a cutlass in his right hand.
The officer allegedly called out to Benjamin to drop the cutlass, however, he turned towards him with the cutlass upraised allegedly and allegedly made a verbal threat to the officer.
The SRP then drew his licensed pistol and discharged one round of nine-millimetre ammunition at Benjamin who fell to the ground.
Benjamin was taken to the St James Medical Complex where he died.
Investigations are continuing.