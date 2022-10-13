Fed up of working without proper cooking equipment, kitchen staff at St Ann’s Psychiatric Hospital turned down their pots and staged a protest outside the hospital yesterday morning.
Beating their utensils and chanting, “We fed up of the same thing over and over,” the handful of protesting workers called on the authorities to come to their aid.
“We are protesting health and safety issues for the workers, no equipment, no food for the patients. And today of all days, these people (management) decide they are having a cookout in the car park.
“We have a lot of burning issues for years and right now it is overbearing,” a spokesperson for the group said yesterday.
“Cooks, bakers, food delivery workers, everybody’s fed up. We can’t take it no more. Somebody needs to hear our pleas. The St Ann’s Hospital dietary department works damn hard for their patients... we’re fed up of the promises now,” she said.
The spokesperson said although the kitchen of the hospital remained closed yesterday, this did not impact patients, as patients have been without food for days.
“The patients haven’t been having food proper for days now. They got breakfast this morning. We’re fighting to get equipment to cook for our patients and they decided that they having a cookout in the hospital and we catching we skin to get the patients food because we have no equipment to give them a proper breakfast, a proper lunch and a proper supper.
“It’s only promises to the workers. This is about the third dietician that they change and it’s only promises. Every time they come it’s promises... but no results at all,” the spokesperson added.
The Express tried contacting Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday, but was unable to reach him.