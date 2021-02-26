TTPS image

A woman was sent for a psychiatric evaluation after she allegedly spat at police officers during a virtual court hearing. 

The woman appeared in a virtual hearing before a magistrate on a charge of malicious damage following a report of disturbance which occurred at the Arima Public Market on Wednesday.

It is alleged that the accused woman threw a stone at a Nissan Wingroad wagon parked at Pro Queen Street, Arima, and the tailgate windscreen  shattered. 

Arima Municipal police officers responded, and instructed her to stop.

The woman, however, allegedly threatened the police officers and ignored their instructions.

PC Roopchan, with the assistance of the other Municipal Police Officers, subdued the woman and conveyed her to the Arima Municipal Police Station where she was positively identified by the victim.

The woman was charged for the damage to the tailgate windscreen, valued $1,500. 

During the virtual hearing, the accused allegedly spat at the police officers. 

The magistrate gave instructions for the woman to be administered a mental assessment at the St. Ann’s Hospital, and adjourned the case to March 12.

