Ekundayo Perpignac has been charged with the murder of Matthew John.
John, 36, of Upper Bournes Road, St James, was pronounced dead at the St James Medical Facility on August 25. On that day, he and another man were shot about their bodies while they were in the driveway of John’s home. The two shooters escaped, a post to the police's social media page stated.
Perpignac aka ‘Shu Shu’ of St James, was on Tuesday charged with John’s murder and also with shooting with intent at the other man who was treated at the Port of Spain General Hospital. Perpignac was also charged with possession of a firearm with intent and possession of ammunition with intent, following advice received from Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, George Busby.
An investigation into the incident resulted in the arrest of one man on September 6 by officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region One, the police's post said.
Investigations were supervised by ASP Simon and Insps Lynch and Mongroo, all of HBI Region One, with the assistance of officers of the Western Division.
Perpignac, was charged with the offences by constable Frederick, also of HBI Region One. He was expected to face a Port of Spain magistrate on Wednesday.